Latest on the legislative staffing merry-go-round

With a tip of the hat to LobbyTools, here are the latest movements — both on and off — the legislative merry-go-round.

On: Caroline Goodner is the new administrative assistant for the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Environment and General Government.

On: Daniel Looke is the new deputy staff director for the Senate Committee on Health Policy.

On: Hayley Kolich is the new administrative assistant to the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Criminal and Civil Justice.

On: Marti Harkness is the new staff director to the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Criminal and Civil Justice.

On: Robert Fourqurean is the new administrative assistant to the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Tourism and Economic Development.

On: Ryan Cox is the new staff director and Carol Preston is the new deputy staff director, to the Senate Committee on Children, Families, and Elder Affairs.

On: Matthew Bouck is the new staff director, and Holly Sagues is the new deputy staff directory, to the Senate Committee on Education.

On: Jason Rojas is the new deputy staff director to the Senate Committee on Reapportionment.

On: Susan Datres is the new administrative assistant to the Senate Committee on Regulated Industries.

The Senate President’s Office saw the following changes:

On and off: Kathy Mears is replacing Lisa Vickers as chief of staff.

On: Tom Yeatman is the new deputy chief of staff.

On: Reynold Meyer went from deputy chief of staff for legislative policy to deputy chief of staff for operations.

On: Christie Letarte went from special counsel to senior policy adviser for banking and insurance.

On: Andrew Mackintosh went from senior policy adviser for innovation, industry, and technology to senior policy adviser for economic affairs.

On and off: Kathy Mizereck is replacing Theresa Klebacha as senior policy adviser for education.

On: Lina Rojas is the new policy adviser and legislative appointments.

On: Brooks Timmons is the new policy adviser.

On and off: Jacqui Peters is replacing Kathy Galea as senior policy adviser for economic development, infrastructure and security.

On and off: Samuel Williams is replacing Cara Campbell as a receptionist.

Off: Jeremiah Hawkes is no longer a senior policy adviser for criminal justice and judiciary.

On: John Toman is the new legislative analyst for the Senate Majority Office.

On: Stewart Rimland is the new attorney for the Senate Majority Office.

On and off: Jerome Maples, formerly serving Sen. Audrey Gibson, is the new legislative assistant to Quincy Democratic Sen. Loranne Ausley. Bailey McCrary is no longer Ausley’s district secretary.

On: Robbie Vogan and Zack Brodersen are the new legislative assistants, and Victoria Mohebpour is the new district secretary, to Sanford Republican Sen. Jason Brodeur.

On: Jacob Flaherty returned as a legislative assistant to Fort Lauderdale Democratic Sen. Gary Farmer.

On: Kim Bertron is the new legislative assistant to Miami Republican Sen. Ileana Garcia.

On: Miles Davis, formerly serving Rep. Dianne Hart, is the new legislative assistant to Broward Democratic Sen. Shev Jones.

Off: Anna Stearns is no longer legislative assistant to House Speaker Chris Sprowls, a Palm Harbor Republican.

Off: Selene Bruns is no longer district secretary to Indialantic Republican Rep. Thad Altman.

On: Carla Rivera-Marrero is the new district secretary to Kissimmee Democratic Rep. Kristen Aston Arrington.

On: Nicholas Hessing is the new legislative assistant and Gianni Milanese is the new district secretary to Weston Democratic Rep. Robin Bartleman.

On: Marissa Amato is the new legislative assistant, and Miguel Granda and Jesse Katzeff is the new district secretaries, to Broward Republican Rep. David Borrero.

Off and on: Gladys Boot is replacing Brandon Johnson as district secretary to Ocoee Democratic Rep. Kamia Brown.

On: Joyce Randall is the new legislative assistant to Miami Democratic Rep. James Bush III.

On: Donovan Bradley Is the new District Secretary to Neptune Beach Republican Rep. Cord Byrd.

On: Damian Cuesta is the new district secretary to Miami-Dade Republican Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera.

On: Alexa Amor is the new district secretary to Delray Beach Republican Rep. Mike Caruso.

On: Michelle Fernandez is the new legislative assistant, and LaVencia Alls is the new district secretary, to Miami-Dade Democratic Rep. Kevin Chambliss.

On: Ian Lukas is the new legislative assistant to St. Pete Beach Republican Rep. Linda Chaney.

On: Julia Saunders is the new district secretary to St. Petersburg Democratic Rep. Ben Diamond.

On: Chad Kunde returned as district secretary to Jacksonville Republican Rep. Wyman Duggan.

On: Valerie Clarke, formerly serving Sen. David Simmons, is the new legislative assistant to DeLand Republican Rep. Elizabeth Anne Fetterhoff.

On: Kayla Derrick is the new district secretary to St. Cloud Republican Rep. Fred Hawkins.

Off and on: Michelle Sherfield replaces Patrick Miller as a legislative assistant to Gainesville Democratic Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson. Francine Edwards and Jasmine Jones are Hinson’s new district secretaries.

Off: Nahja Dieudonne is no longer district secretary to North Miami Democratic Rep. Dotie Joseph.

On: Amy Carpenter went from legislative assistant to district secretary and Peter Lissarrague is the new legislative assistant in Dover Republican Rep. Lawrence McClure‘s office.

On: Ryan Walker is the new legislative assistant; Kathleen Elrod and Hunter Engel are the new district secretaries to Hendry County Republican Rep. Lauren Melo.

On: Sara Lynn Ard, formerly serving Rep. Jennifer Sullivan, is the new legislative assistant to Palatka Republican Rep. Bobby Payne.

On: Avery Lopez is the new legislative assistant to Miami Republican Rep. Daniel Perez.

On: Olivia Tenzel is the new district secretary to Fort Myers Republican Rep. Jenna Dianne Persons.

On: Amina Spahic and Mhariel Summers are the new district secretaries to St. Petersburg Democratic Rep. Michele Rayner.

On: Carmenchu Mingo, formerly serving Speaker José Oliva, is the new district secretary to Hialeah Republican Rep. Alex Rizo.

Off: Damien Jane is no longer legislative assistant to Miami Republican Rep. Anthony Rodriguez.

Off and on: Sheila Jackson is replacing Elaine Higgins and Sheri Healy as a legislative assistant to West Palm Beach Republican Rep. Rick Roth. Jon Carter is also Roth’s new district secretary.

On: Adam Ogonoski is replacing Sharon Potts as the new district secretary to Merritt Island Republican Rep. Tyler Sirois.

On: Sarah Powers is the new district secretary to Stuart Republican Rep. John Snyder.

On: MaryAlice Bennett, formerly serving Reps. Larry Lee and Delores Hogan Johnson, is the new district secretary to Windermere Democratic Rep. Geri Thompson.

On: Catherine Thomson, formerly serving Sen. Gayle Harrell, is the new district secretary to Fort Pierce Republican Rep. Dana Lee Trabulsy.

On: Michael Johnsen is the new legislative assistant to Lake Placid Republican Rep. Kaylee Tuck.

On: Yenisbel Vilorio is the new legislative assistant to Hollywood Democratic Rep. Marie Woodson.