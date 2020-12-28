Democrats name House ranking committee members

Democratic House Co-Leaders Bobby DuBose and Evan Jenne have named the minority party’s leadership team for the House’s various committees.

Twenty-four Democrats will lead the party across 31 committees and subcommittees. Reps. Tracie Davis, Anna Eskamani, Joy Goff-Marcil, Emily Slosberg, Carlos Guillermo Smith, Geraldine Thompson and Matt Willhite were each named ranking members to two committees. In addition to leading the party at-large, DuBose will be Democrats’ top budget negotiator.

“The Florida House Democrats are excited to get to work to help the people of Florida,” DuBose said in a statement. “This year has been incredibly difficult, but we look forward to advocating for bold solutions to the public health and economic crisis that’s gripping our state. Government exists to be of service to the people, and right now the people need immediate help.”

DuBose and Jenne together make the first ever pair of co-caucus leaders in the House. DuBose remains the official Democratic Leader while both split duties.

“I’m very excited about our list of ranking members,” Jenne said. “We have a good group of passionate Representatives who will fight hard to help the people of Florida. This session will be critical, the health of countless families and small businesses hang in the balance. What we do in the coming months will set the course for Florida’s recovery over the next several years.”

Ranking members serve as the highest level among the minority party. In both the House and the Senate, Democrats are in the minority. If power shifts between parties, ranking members are typically favored to chair committees and subcommittees.

House Speaker Chris Sprowls named committee chairs last month. Unlike his Senate counterpart, Wilton Simpson, Sprowls did not name Democrats to any leadership positions.

Earlier this month, the House Speaker announced committee assignments. In that announcement, he noted that Democrats ranking leader picks would go live on the House website after party leaders submit their choices.

Before Session begins in March, committees will hold interim meetings beginning next month to get a head-start on the legislative process.

Below is Democrats’ complete list of ranking members:

Appropriations Committee: Bobby DuBose

Agriculture & Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee: Anika Omphroy

Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee: Kamia Brown

Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee: Geraldine Thompson

Infrastructure & Tourism Appropriations Subcommittee: Dianne Hart

Justice Appropriations Subcommittee: Michael Gottlieb

PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee: Matt Willhite

State Administration & Technology Appropriations Subcommittee: Joy Goff-Marcil

Commerce Committee: David Silvers

Insurance & Banking Subcommittee: Matt Willhite

Regulatory Reform Subcommittee: Anna Eskamani

Tourism, Infrastructure & Energy Subcommittee: Emily Slosberg

Education & Employment Committee: Patricia Williams

Early Learning & Elementary Education Subcommittee: Tracie Davis

Secondary Education & Career Development Subcommittee: James Bush

Post-Secondary Education & Lifelong Learning Subcommittee: Geraldine Thompson

Health & Human Services Committee: Nicholas Duran

Children, Families & Seniors Subcommittee: Susan Valdés

Finance & Facilities Subcommittee: Dotie Joseph

Professions & Public Health Subcommittee: Carlos Smith

Judiciary Committee: Fentrice Driskell

Civil Justice & Property Rights Subcommittee: Ben Diamond

Criminal Justice & Public Safety Subcommittee: Michael Grieco

Pandemics & Public Emergencies Committee: Joseph Casello

Public Integrity & Elections Committee: Tracie Davis

Rules Committee: Joe Geller

State Affairs Committee: Carlos Smith

Environment, Agriculture & Flooding Subcommittee: Ramon Alexander

Government Operations Subcommittee: Emily Slosberg

Local Administration & Veterans Affairs Subcommittee: Joy Goff-Marcil

Ways & Means Committee: Anna Eskamani