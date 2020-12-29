Kelly Loeffler latest Republican to back fatter COVID-19 relief checks

U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler from Georgia is the latest to join increasingly bipartisan calls for sending $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks to every American.

In taking that position, Loeffler, an appointed Republican seeking to be elected for the first time Jan. 5, agreed with the President … and the Democratically-controlled House of Representatives, which approved the proposal for relief payments enhanced from the previously-ratified $600 on Monday.

Loeffler confirmed her stance on Tuesday’s edition of Fox and Friends, framing her position as aligned with the President while signing onto a Democratic bill presented by Chuck Schumer to the Senate on Tuesday.

“The President has fought for our country since day one,” said Loeffler, who has “stood by the President 100%.”

“We need to get relief to Americans now, and I will support that,” Loeffler added, before claiming that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Bernie Sanders “admitted they held it up because they were playing politics around this election.”

Regardless of the argument’s tortured logic, Republicans like Loeffler appear to be getting to yes on the proposal, which came after Trump teased a veto of the bill before finally signing it.

Though budget hawks may squawk, Republicans look ready for more money for the ongoing coronavirus relief, with a Florida Senator already on board as of Monday.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio issued a statement Monday supporting President Donald Trump‘s call for $2,000 checks to be sent out to each American citizen. However, the timing was notable, coming as it did with the House voting up a bill to fulfill Trump’s vision.

“I agree with the President that millions of working-class families are in dire need of additional relief, which is why I support $2,000 in direct payments to Americans struggling due to the pandemic,” Rubio said, before, like Loeffler, sniping at the Speaker for alleged obstructionism.

“For months, Republicans tried to pass additional relief for workers, families, and small businesses — only to be rejected by Democrats at every turn. Remember, months ago, Speaker Pelosi and Democrats rejected the Administration’s previous offer of $1,200 per adult and $1,000 per child. Thankfully, she’s finally stopped holding working families hostage.”

“I share many of my colleagues’ concern about the long-term effects of additional spending, but we cannot ignore the fact that millions of working-class families across the nation are still in dire need of relief,” Rubio continued. “Congress should quickly pass legislation to increase direct payments to Americans to $2,000.”

While Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has yet to tip his hand, it appears he is letting the caucus take positions here, suggesting that there may be a window.