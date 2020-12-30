Connect with us

Corona Economics Headlines

Florida TaxWatch remains 'cautiously optimistic' in 2021 economic outlook

Corona Economics Headlines

'It's not too late': Florida Democrats plead with Rick Scott to back bigger virus relief payouts

Corona Economics

Florida TaxWatch remains ‘cautiously optimistic’ in 2021 economic outlook

The nonprofit forecasted home prices would reach new highs.

on

Florida Tax Watch warned Floridians on Wednesday to be “cautiously optimistic” about the year ahead.

While the 2021 economic preview suggests Florida’s labor market will recover some as vaccine access broadens, the group warned Floridians not to hold their breath.

The report published Wednesday is titled “An Uncertain yet Hopeful Year of Growth.”

“As we close out a tumultuous year for Florida, defined by COVID-19 and its resulting disruptions to everyday life, we consider what may lie ahead,” Florida TaxWatch President and CEO Dominic M. Calabro. “Overall, Florida’s economy in 2021 will be uncertain, influenced largely by pandemic changes, but there is reason to believe next year will be a hopeful year of growth for a state on the road to economic recovery. With several promising vaccines on the horizon and gradually improving labor market conditions, Florida looks poised to undergo the slow but steady process of economic rebuilding over the coming year.”

Florida TaxWatch expects the Leisure and Hospitality industry to grow by 11.9% in 2021.

Meanwhile, the Education and Health Services industry and Financial Activities industry are expected to grow by 8.1%.

“It should be noted, however, that the bulk of the job growth in Leisure and Hospitality will be due to companies reclaiming many of the jobs lost during the pandemic’s earlier months,” the report said.

According to the report, the Financial Activities industry is considered the “fastest-growing economic sector” through 2023. Florida TaxWatch credits the projected growth to the sector’s ability to work from home.

While the job growth prospects may appear promising, Florida TaxWatch warned that some of the benefits wouldn’t readily translate to the consumer market.

“The predicted decrease can be explained partly due to falling stimulus and unemployment payments for many families, which originally offset some of the recession’s impacts in 2020,” the report said.

Meanwhile, Florida’s housing market is expected to remain a “robust” seller’s market in 2021.

The report said declining inventory and high demand would drive “home prices to new highs.”

Florida TaxWatch is a nonpartisan, nonprofit taxpayer research institute.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.