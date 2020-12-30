Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Joe Harding files ‘baby box’ bill for parents giving up children

Headlines South Florida

South Florida COVID-19 positivity rate drops after gargantuan Tuesday spike
Examples of baby boxes in use in other states.

Headlines

Joe Harding files ‘baby box’ bill for parents giving up children

The devices would be akin to a secure night drop for unwanted infants.

on

Rep. Joe Harding filed a bill this week that would allow parents who want to surrender their newborns to do so anonymously and safely.

Under Florida’s safe haven law, parents of unwanted newborns can safely relinquish them at hospitals, fire stations and emergency medical services stations. The law, in effect since 2000, allows parents to confidentially surrender infants up to 7 days old and grants them immunity from criminal prosecution unless there is actual or suspected child abuse or neglect.

HB 133 would expand the law to allow those locations to install “newborn infant safety devices,” known outside of proposed statute as “baby boxes.”

According to the bill, the devices would be akin to a secure night drop for unwanted infants.

The boxes would be outfitted with temperature, alarm and surveillance systems. Hospital, EMS or fire station staff would be required to monitor them around the clock, mostly from afar except for a twice-a-day physical check and a once-a-week systems test.

Also, the boxes would need to be “physically part of the hospital, emergency medical services station, or fire station” and “located such that the interior point of access is in an area that is conspicuous and visible to the employees.”

Outside of box specs, HB 133 also changes the safe haven laws’ infant turn-in deadline to 30 days.

Harding, a Williston Republican, is entering his first Legislative Session. This bill is not.

In the 2020 Legislative Session, Rep. Mike Beltran carried the baby box bill (HB 1217) and attracted co-sponsors from both sides of the aisle. It breezed through its committee slate and earned near unanimous approval on the chamber floor.

It was abandoned in the Senate’s inbox, however, as the companion filed by Ocala Republican Sen. Dennis Baxley sputtered out after one committee stop in the early days of that Session.

Baxley is reprising his role as Senate sponsor. He filed his version, SB 122, earlier this month.

The bills dropped soon after Florida’s first baby box launched to much fanfare — residents, law enforcement, fire officials and politicians showed up for its unveiling at the new fire and police building in Ocala, according to the Ocala StarBanner.

Florida’s inaugural box was produced by Safe Haven Baby Boxes, which now claims 50-plus installs nationwide since 2016. The box cost about $15,000.

Statistics compiled by Safe Haven For Newborn Babies shows the box may have produced a different outcome for a few dozen infants in the state.

Since 2000, three Marion County infants have been abandoned in “non-safe” environments. In Miami-Dade, the state’s most populous county, there have been eight instances.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida TaxWatch remains ‘cautiously optimistic’ in 2021 economic outlook