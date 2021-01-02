Compilation of tributes to the late Bernie McCabe

Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney Bernie McCabe died Friday.

Here is a compilation of reactions from elected officials, politicians, and attorneys from across the state:

Attorney General Ashley Moody, via Twitter:

“I was fortunate to know Bernie. Florida lost a skillful prosecutor and great leader in the fight for justice. My prayers are with his family. I and all of Florida will greatly miss him.”

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis:

Terrible news about an incredible public servant. My thoughts are with Bernie’s loved ones and friends. May he Rest in Peace. https://t.co/BqZFY01NYI — Jimmy Patronis (@JimmyPatronis) January 2, 2021

Congressman Charlie Crist:

“Deeply saddened to hear of the loss of a dedicated public servant and stalwart defender of justice. My heart goes out to the McCabe family during this difficult time.”

House Speaker Chris Sprowls:

“Among prosecutors and law enforcement officers, Bernie McCabe was a towering, heroic figure.

“A true public servant, he led a life committed to justice, fairness and truth.

Bernie was my mentor and my friend. I will miss him more than I can put into words, but I also know that I will carry the lessons I learned from him with me through all the days of my life.”

State Sen. Danny Burgess:

We lost a legend in the Sixth Judicial Circuit. Bernie McCabe gave us his all in his decades of public service as our State Attorney. May he Rest In Peace and may God comfort his family and loved ones during this difficult time. — Danny Burgess (@DannyBurgessFL) January 2, 2021

State Rep. Chris Latvala:

“Heartbroken about the news of my friend Bernie McCabe. He was a legend in our community and a force for good vs evil. I will miss him greatly.”

State Attorney for Florida’s 13th Judicial Circuit Andrew Warren:

Saddened to hear of Bernie McCabe passing. He dedicated his life to public service, and his leadership among Florida’s State Attorneys will be missed. ⁦@sao13th thoughts are with his wife Denise and the entire 6th Circuit SAO. https://t.co/bGNVjhvs8p — Andrew Warren (@AndrewWarrenFL) January 2, 2021

Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco:

Sad to hear of the passing of our State Attorney Bernie McCabe. He helped to develop many great prosecutors. Praying for his family. — Chris Nocco (@ChrisNocco) January 2, 2021

Pasco Clerk of the Court Nichole “Nikki” Alvarez-Sowles:

State Attorney Bernie McCabe's passing Friday night=loss of a legend in arena of jurisprudence. We'll miss his intellect, empathy, & eye for innovation. Clerk Nikki Alvarez-Sowles extends heartfelt condolences to Mr. McCabe's family, loved ones, and colleagues.#ServeAndConnect pic.twitter.com/4l27pHn09g — Pasco Clerk (@pascoclerk) January 2, 2021

Pasco County Commissioner Mike Moore:

“I’m saddened about the passing of our longtime State Attorney, Bernie McCabe. He was a dedicated public servant that cared deeply about our community. I have had the honor of serving on the Pasco County Public Safety Coordinating Council with him. I always appreciated the thoughtful input he would provide at meetings. My condolences and prayers to his family.”

Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter, via Twitter:

“He led his office with integrity and honor.”