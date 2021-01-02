Connect with us

Compilation of tributes to the late Bernie McCabe

Omari Hardy calls for shutdown of Mar-a-Lago after maskless NYE celebration

McCabe, 73, was elected to the office of State Attorney in 1992.

on

Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney Bernie McCabe died Friday.

Here is a compilation of reactions from elected officials, politicians, and attorneys from across the state:

Attorney General Ashley Moody, via Twitter:

“I was fortunate to know Bernie. Florida lost a skillful prosecutor and great leader in the fight for justice. My prayers are with his family. I and all of Florida will greatly miss him.”

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis:

Congressman Charlie Crist:

“Deeply saddened to hear of the loss of a dedicated public servant and stalwart defender of justice. My heart goes out to the McCabe family during this difficult time.”

House Speaker Chris Sprowls:

“Among prosecutors and law enforcement officers, Bernie McCabe was a towering, heroic figure.

“A true public servant, he led a life committed to justice, fairness and truth.

Bernie was my mentor and my friend. I will miss him more than I can put into words, but I also know that I will carry the lessons I learned from him with me through all the days of my life.”

State Sen. Danny Burgess:

State Rep. Chris Latvala:

“Heartbroken about the news of my friend Bernie McCabe. He was a legend in our community and a force for good vs evil. I will miss him greatly.”

State Attorney for Florida’s 13th Judicial Circuit Andrew Warren:

Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco:

Pasco Clerk of the Court Nichole “Nikki” Alvarez-Sowles:

Pasco County Commissioner Mike Moore:

“I’m saddened about the passing of our longtime State Attorney, Bernie McCabe. He was a dedicated public servant that cared deeply about our community. I have had the honor of serving on the Pasco County Public Safety Coordinating Council with him. I always appreciated the thoughtful input he would provide at meetings. My condolences and prayers to his family.”

Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter, via Twitter:

“He led his office with integrity and honor.”

1 Comment

  1. CHRISTINA

    January 2, 2021 at 2:14 pm

    Many people beg to differ on the legacy of Bernie McCabe- it is time that we also post those differing opinions because it is not proper to write history and make publications based on the opinions of only those who are the bad actors in the legal community talking about other bad actors when they pass away making it seem like he was such an angel. He was not. I got many people’s testimony

