Marco Rubio grifts on Georgia runoffs

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is asking supporter to help make sure Republicans hold on to two Senate seats in Georgia. Except none of the money raised from a fundraising email will go to help those GOP candidates.

Instead, the money will be used to help Rubio himself get reelected in 2022.

In an email sent Friday evening, Rubio called two Georgia runoff races “the battle of our lives.”

“The crucial runoff in Georgia is just a few short days away,” Rubio wrote. “If we do not do all we can right now, we will lose EVERYTHING.”

The email includes three links, all to the same donation page where constituents are asked to “protect Georgia” and “donate today.” There are ten six suggested contribution amounts ranging from $5 to $2,800, the maximum allowable under campaign finance law for U.S. Senate races.

However, in smaller print, under the suggested contribution amounts, the donation page cautions that “your contribution will benefit Marco Rubio for Senate.”

Rubio, in his second term representing Florida, is, of course not, running in Georgia. That would be GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue who are facing Democratic challenges from Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively.

That election is Tuesday. Rubio isn’t on the ballot until 2022.

The contribution page is paid for by WinRed, a GOP fundraising platform, and is not authorized by any candidate or their political committee. However, the email linking to the donation page came from Rubio’s campaign and is signed with Rubio’s name.

The Georgia runoffs are crucial for the GOP. If Democrats win both there would be a 50/50 split between the parties in the upper chamber and, with President- and Vice President-elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris taking office Jan. 20, Harris would have the tie-breaking vote, giving Democrats a narrow majority.

Rubio’s email appears to capitalize on that threat by using the Georgia runoffs as a tool to raise funds for his own campaign, a look that may come back to haunt him.