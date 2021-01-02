Connect with us

2020/2022 Headlines

Marco Rubio grifts on Georgia runoffs

2020/2022 Headlines

Alcee Hastings supports Manny Diaz for FDP chair

2020/2022

Marco Rubio grifts on Georgia runoffs

Rubio is asking for contributions to help in Georgia, but the money won’t go there.

on

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is asking supporter to help make sure Republicans hold on to two Senate seats in Georgia. Except none of the money raised from a fundraising email will go to help those GOP candidates.

Instead, the money will be used to help Rubio himself get reelected in 2022.

In an email sent Friday evening, Rubio called two Georgia runoff races “the battle of our lives.”

“The crucial runoff in Georgia is just a few short days away,” Rubio wrote. “If we do not do all we can right now, we will lose EVERYTHING.”

The email includes three links, all to the same donation page where constituents are asked to “protect Georgia” and “donate today.” There are ten six suggested contribution amounts ranging from $5 to $2,800, the maximum allowable under campaign finance law for U.S. Senate races.

However, in smaller print, under the suggested contribution amounts, the donation page cautions that “your contribution will benefit Marco Rubio for Senate.”

Rubio, in his second term representing Florida, is, of course not, running in Georgia. That would be GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue who are facing Democratic challenges from Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively.

That election is Tuesday. Rubio isn’t on the ballot until 2022.

The contribution page is paid for by WinRed, a GOP fundraising platform, and is not authorized by any candidate or their political committee. However, the email linking to the donation page came from Rubio’s campaign and is signed with Rubio’s name.

The Georgia runoffs are crucial for the GOP. If Democrats win both there would be a 50/50 split between the parties in the upper chamber and, with President- and Vice President-elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris taking office Jan. 20, Harris would have the tie-breaking vote, giving Democrats a narrow majority.

Rubio’s email appears to capitalize on that threat by using the Georgia runoffs as a tool to raise funds for his own campaign, a look that may come back to haunt him.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at Janelle@floridapolitics.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. 10 Years Later

    January 2, 2021 at 6:52 pm

    Who remembers Rubio’S foreclosure roommate in 2010?

    37 2010 CA 002070 – DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY vs RUBIO, MARCO A

    Party Status Party Party Code Attorney Attorney Status
    RUBIO, MARCO A DEFENDANT PRO SE INACTIVE 01/16/2014
    TIMBER LAKE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC OF TALLAHAS , DEFENDANT PRO SE INACTIVE 01/16/2014
    RIVERA, DAVID M DEFENDANT PRO SE INACTIVE 01/16/2014
    UNKNOWN TENANTS IN POSSESSION , DEFENDANT PRO SE INACTIVE 01/16/2014
    DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY , PLAINTIFF CLAUDINE T SMIKLE INACTIVE 01/16/2014

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida TaxWatch remains ‘cautiously optimistic’ in 2021 economic outlook