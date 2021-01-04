Connect with us

APolitical Headlines

Debuting today: The Winter 2021 edition of INFLUENCE Magazine

APolitical Headlines

Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2020

APolitical

Debuting today: The Winter 2021 edition of INFLUENCE Magazine

From COVID anecdotes to must read tips from insiders, this is a must read edition to kick off 2021.

on

Every time I publish a new edition of INFLUENCE Magazine I get more and more positive feedback from the who’s who of Florida politics. I expect our first issue of 2021 to be no different.

Fresh off of what has been the most challenging year in a generation, not just in politics, but for everyday life, there was no shortage of content to pull from to create what I believe is the most robust compilation of content to drive the Process into what will hopefully be a year marked by recovery.

(A link to the digital copy of INFLUENCE Magazine is here.)

(Click here to subscribe to INFLUENCE Magazine. You must be a subscriber to receive a print edition of the magazine.)

Last week we announced one of the featured sections in the latest edition, an analysis of Florida mayors and why they are 2020’s Politicians of the Year. We spoke with mayors from the state’s most affected cities and counties to highlight how these mayors took the lead on pandemic response and managed what will no doubt be the challenge of a lifetime.

The issue also features the Rising Stars of Florida politics. One of the things that makes me so proud about this section is the diversity it represents. You’ll notice the list is not just a who’s who of young strategists, lobbyists and other players in The Process, but it’s inclusive of multiple women and people of color. It shows what I think has been often lost in the polarized climate in which we find ourselves — that Florida is a melting pot of talent where anyone with the drive and passion to succeed can do so.

But there’s so much more that informs those still on the sidelines, hoping for their chance to play, while offering insight and tips to those who have already made a name for themselves.

For the pollsters and data crunchers, we take a look at how hidden Trump voters again skewed polls. For the new or even seasoned lobbyist, there’s a rundown on how to use influence to do what’s right, not just what is politically expedient.

There are moments of levity with a testimony about how Gus Corbella used downtime in the pandemic to become a sommelier and anecdotes from the Players about what got them through 2020. There’s a fun compilation about how to get organized and stay that way and tips on how to be a smart dressed man in a tuxedo.

We have a rundown of all the must-know movements in among Florida’s lobbying class and tips from pros about how to navigate the complexities of public policy.

Conversa_728x90

In this our 18th edition of INFLUENCE, we also take a look at each of the freshman 51, the new class of Florida lawmakers, and at other names to watch as an even newer class of political movers and shakers land on our radar.

Perhaps one of the most compelling features highlights John Thrasher and lessons from his long career in politics from Speaker of the Florida House to President of Florida State University.

Simply put, this edition has everything. I hope you enjoy reading it as much as I enjoyed publishing it.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also the publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida TaxWatch remains ‘cautiously optimistic’ in 2021 economic outlook