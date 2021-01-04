Debuting today: The Winter 2021 edition of INFLUENCE Magazine

Every time I publish a new edition of INFLUENCE Magazine I get more and more positive feedback from the who’s who of Florida politics. I expect our first issue of 2021 to be no different.

Fresh off of what has been the most challenging year in a generation, not just in politics, but for everyday life, there was no shortage of content to pull from to create what I believe is the most robust compilation of content to drive the Process into what will hopefully be a year marked by recovery.

Last week we announced one of the featured sections in the latest edition, an analysis of Florida mayors and why they are 2020’s Politicians of the Year. We spoke with mayors from the state’s most affected cities and counties to highlight how these mayors took the lead on pandemic response and managed what will no doubt be the challenge of a lifetime.

The issue also features the Rising Stars of Florida politics. One of the things that makes me so proud about this section is the diversity it represents. You’ll notice the list is not just a who’s who of young strategists, lobbyists and other players in The Process, but it’s inclusive of multiple women and people of color. It shows what I think has been often lost in the polarized climate in which we find ourselves — that Florida is a melting pot of talent where anyone with the drive and passion to succeed can do so.

But there’s so much more that informs those still on the sidelines, hoping for their chance to play, while offering insight and tips to those who have already made a name for themselves.

For the pollsters and data crunchers, we take a look at how hidden Trump voters again skewed polls. For the new or even seasoned lobbyist, there’s a rundown on how to use influence to do what’s right, not just what is politically expedient.

There are moments of levity with a testimony about how Gus Corbella used downtime in the pandemic to become a sommelier and anecdotes from the Players about what got them through 2020. There’s a fun compilation about how to get organized and stay that way and tips on how to be a smart dressed man in a tuxedo.

We have a rundown of all the must-know movements in among Florida’s lobbying class and tips from pros about how to navigate the complexities of public policy.

In this our 18th edition of INFLUENCE, we also take a look at each of the freshman 51, the new class of Florida lawmakers, and at other names to watch as an even newer class of political movers and shakers land on our radar.

Perhaps one of the most compelling features highlights John Thrasher and lessons from his long career in politics from Speaker of the Florida House to President of Florida State University.

Simply put, this edition has everything. I hope you enjoy reading it as much as I enjoyed publishing it.