Kamala Harris blasts Donald Trump for ‘abuse of power’ in controversial Georgia call

Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris was unsparing Sunday in her condemnation of the current President’s “abuse of power” in pressuring Georgia officials to overturn the state’s vote for Joe Biden.
Harris, addressing a Garden City crowd on behalf of Georgia Democratic Senate nominees Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, offered her first public commentary on President Donald Trump‘s controversial call with Georgia’s Republican Governor and Secretary of State, urging them to “find” votes to flip the Peach State’s electors.
With the Presidential election slated to be certified by Congress Jan. 6, despite expected challenges from Republicans in the House and the Senate, the controversial call delineates the high stakes in the runoff election, where Democrats look to defeat David Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler.
“Have y’all heard about that recorded conversation?” Harris said of Trump’s call with Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Raffensperger. “It was yes, certainly the voice of desperation … and it was a bald-faced, bold abuse of power by the President of the United States.”
Harris also contended that Trump “called the Senate race in Georgia illegitimate … illegal and invalid … suggesting that the people of Georgia are trying to commit a crime.”
“They filed six lawsuits — not one, not two — six lawsuits trying to challenge your voice in that election. And they failed every time. And the people’s voice remains standing,” Harris said, putting the 2020 Republican playbook into a historical context.
“We know, were there not powerful people trying to mess with folks’ right to vote, we would be talking about Governor Stacey Abrams.”
Audio snippets of the conversation were first reported by The Washington Post. In the recording, Trump tells Raffensperger at one point that he “just want[s] to find 11,780 votes.”
Jdubbs
January 3, 2021 at 6:20 pm
Remove Trump from office immediately it’s time for Pence to invoke the 25th amendment. Enough is enough.
Intel
January 3, 2021 at 6:26 pm
The Federal Wiretap Act criminalizes the recording and distribution of this call. It supersedes State one party laws and the Wapo transcript shows the recording party did not inform Trump.
Pete
January 3, 2021 at 6:51 pm
It may be that the recording was illegal, but it’s too fucking late. The cat is out of the bag and Trump fucked himself. Do you not agree?
Intel
January 3, 2021 at 6:57 pm
Trump cannot be affected by this since there is videotape of the suspect ballots in evidence already while quite a few individuals are facing Federal charges now. People who attempted an underhanded political move and now will be the primary targets instead of the gloating victors. Net gain for Trump. Loss for Harris illegally promoting it right here in this article. The Act specifically dismissed ignorance as a defense.
Intel
January 3, 2021 at 7:30 pm
The fight here is about Biden threatening middle eastern countries and how the reaction will be to drop oil prices to destroy the entire US oil sector and then dump the dollar making sanctions toothless and our currency buy only 10% of what it buys today. It’s a catastrophic economic blow Biden is walking right into by listening to malign foreign policy advisors. Everybody’s retirement is getting a 90% cut. That’s why the fight is going on so long.
Palmer Tom
January 3, 2021 at 7:42 pm
Ninety percent cut in retirement? Social Security, private pensions, stock market to dive? What are you smoking, Intel?