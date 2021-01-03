Kamala Harris blasts Donald Trump for ‘abuse of power’ in controversial Georgia call

Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris was unsparing Sunday in her condemnation of the current President’s “abuse of power” in pressuring Georgia officials to overturn the state’s vote for Joe Biden.

Harris, addressing a Garden City crowd on behalf of Georgia Democratic Senate nominees Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, offered her first public commentary on President Donald Trump‘s controversial call with Georgia’s Republican Governor and Secretary of State, urging them to “find” votes to flip the Peach State’s electors.

With the Presidential election slated to be certified by Congress Jan. 6, despite expected challenges from Republicans in the House and the Senate, the controversial call delineates the high stakes in the runoff election, where Democrats look to defeat David Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

“Have y’all heard about that recorded conversation?” Harris said of Trump’s call with Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Raffensperger. “It was yes, certainly the voice of desperation … and it was a bald-faced, bold abuse of power by the President of the United States.”

Harris also contended that Trump “called the Senate race in Georgia illegitimate … illegal and invalid … suggesting that the people of Georgia are trying to commit a crime.”

“They filed six lawsuits — not one, not two — six lawsuits trying to challenge your voice in that election. And they failed every time. And the people’s voice remains standing,” Harris said, putting the 2020 Republican playbook into a historical context.

“We know, were there not powerful people trying to mess with folks’ right to vote, we would be talking about Governor Stacey Abrams.”

Audio snippets of the conversation were first reported by The Washington Post. In the recording, Trump tells Raffensperger at one point that he “just want[s] to find 11,780 votes.”