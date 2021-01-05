Kelly Loeffler to object to Presidential election results

A U.S. Senator from Georgia facing a runoff election Tuesday is casting doubt on the veracity of the election wrapped in November.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler vows to challenge the results of the 2020 Presidential election during the certification on Jan. 6, she told a rally crowd Monday night in Dalton.

“I have an announcement, Georgia. On January 6, I will object to the Electoral College vote. That’s right. We’re gonna get this done!”

While this position may have been new to the rally crowd, it was actually pushed out via press release and a friendly article a few hours before.

“Elections are the bedrock of our democracy and the American people deserve to be 100% confident in our election systems and its outcomes. But right now, tens of millions of Americans have real concerns about the way in which the November Presidential election was conducted — and I share their concerns,” Loeffler told Fox News on Monday.

“The American people deserve a platform in Congress, permitted under the Constitution, to have election issues presented so that they can be addressed,” Loeffler added. “That’s why, on January 6th, I will vote to give President Trump and the American people the fair hearing they deserve and support the objection to the Electoral College certification process.”

The Senator was not willing to commit to this step over the weekend, in spite of having a national television platform on the same network to issue such a pronouncement. Yet now she joins an increasingly large number of members of the House and Senate ready to take a close look at local level election administration in a last-ditch effort to deny numerical reality.

Loeffler, appearing on Fox News Sunday, told host Bret Baier in an interview that she wasn’t ready to commit to challenging the legitimacy of votes in states including her own, but she didn’t rule it out.

“Everything’s on the table here and I’m seriously looking at that,” Loeffler said, refusing to commit to the challenge that 12 Republican Senators have signed on to officially.

“I’m looking very, very closely at that,” Loeffler said when pressed for more clarification.

Loeffler’s timing comes after continued mainstream media scrutiny of the President’s controversial call with Georgia’s Republican Governor and Secretary of State, urging them to “find” votes to flip the Peach State’s electors.

Audio snippets of the conversation were first reported by The Washington Post. In the recording, Trump tells Raffensperger at one point that he “just want[s] to find 11,780 votes.”