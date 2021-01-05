Donald Trump expects Mike Pence to ‘come through’ in election certification

President Donald Trump held Monday his last electoral rally as the leader of the Free World, sending a message to his own Vice President about the certification of the election while making the urgent case to return Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue to the Senate.

“I hope Mike Pence comes through for us, I have to tell you. I hope that our great Vice President comes through for us,” Trump said in Dalton. “If he doesn’t come through, of course, I won’t like him very much. He’s going to have a lot to say about it.”

“You know one thing with him you’re going to get straight shots. He’s going to call it straight,” Trump added, calling Pence a “straight shooter,” in an address less than 48 hours before challenges to the election in the House and the Senate.

For well over an hour, the President gave his version of what happened in November.

“That was a rigged election,” Trump said early in his remarks. “There’s no way we lost Georgia.”

“You’ve got to swamp them, because everything’s so crooked around. People think I’m talking about Georgia. I’m talking about eight different states. And we’re going to win them all,” Trump said, placing apparent hope that the results of the 2020 election, certified at every other level, won’t meet congressional muster.

“You can lose and that’s acceptable,” Trump said. “But when you win in a landslide, and they steal it, and it’s rigged, that’s not acceptable.”

Comments along those lines were alternated with threats for those who haven’t walked the line.

The President said “I’m going to be here in a year and a half, and I’m going to campaign against your Governor and your Secretary of State.”

Trump‘s controversial call with Georgia’s Republican Governor and Secretary of State, urging them to “find” votes to flip the Peach State’s electors, was first reported by the Washington Post.

“Republicans never forget,” Trump said, in a message directed at members of the GOP who have contended his claims of a stolen election were unfounded or irrelevant.

Even as he continues to demand fidelity, he flirted with confessing he knows his Presidency is over in just over two weeks.

“The Senate seats are truly the last line of defense,” Trump said, before catching himself: “They’ll say he just conceded! No, I don’t concede,” Trump said.

President-elect Joe Biden was in Georgia earlier Monday, addressing a socially distanced Atlanta crowd on the final day before the Tuesday election on behalf of candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Biden contended that electing the Democrats would “end the block in Washington on the $2,000 stimulus check.”

“If you send [Senators] Perdue and Loeffler back to Washington,” Biden added, “those checks will never get there.”