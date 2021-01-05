Personnel note: Erin Gillespie joins Coastal Cloud as public sector strategy director

Erin Gillespie has been named director of public sector strategies for the state of Florida at technology consulting firm Coastal Cloud.

Gillespie, a disaster recovery and economic development consultant, will be leading the team to grow Coastal Cloud’s extensive public sector offerings. She has almost two decades of experience in disaster and crisis management, public relations and government affairs.

“We are thrilled to bring someone of Erin’s caliber to our team,” Coastal Cloud president Sara Hale said. “Her public sector experience, expertise and relationships will further our mission to provide solutions to the challenges state and local governments face every day.”

Gillespie spent more than a decade in state government in various leadership roles, including serving as the deputy chief of staff for the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and as press secretary for both the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the Florida Department of Children and Families.

After leaving DEO in 2019, Gillespie founded Madison Street Strategies, an Opportunity Zone advising group that also specializes in short-term and long-term disaster recovery for communities and businesses.

“For the past 12 years, I have worked with state and local governments to assist individuals, families and businesses across Florida,” Gillespie said. “Becoming a part of the Coastal Cloud family will allow me to continue doing just that. From working on vaccine management implementation to managing state and federal grant programs to disaster recovery technology, our work is critical to the success of communities, and I am proud to be a part of this team.”

Coastal Cloud, based in Palm Coast, is a Platinum Salesforce Consulting Partner providing cloud-based business solutions for multiple state agencies, public/private partners, local communities, nonprofits and commercial clients across Florida and the nation.

In 2020, Coastal Cloud was named one of the best companies to work for in Florida by Florida Trend Magazine, and the company also won the 2020 Global Salesforce Consulting Customer Success Award.