Florida to receive 250K+ COVID-19 vaccines next week

South Florida adds more than 5K new COVID-19 cases as post-holiday spread continues
Stock image via Adobe.

The doses will arrive the week of Jan. 10.

Florida is in line to receive another more than 250,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to an announcement from U.S. Rick Scott Tuesday night.

In a tweet, Scott said he heard from the Department of Health and Human Services that Florida would be receiving 254,825 doses sometime during the week of Jan. 10. The shipment will bring Florida’s total allocation to 1.47 million.

“We must continue to do everything we can to distribute these doses to those who need it most,” Scott said.

Scott did not say whether the new shipment will include the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or a combination of both. Both require cold storage and two doses weeks apart.

His announcement comes as Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to face backlash over the state’s distribution of the vaccine. In some counties seniors have been lining up to wait over night to receive vaccines. In others, like in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties where demand crashed reservation websites and phone lines jammed, seniors have faced roadblocks in obtaining a vaccine.

DeSantis received national scrutiny over the state’s handling of the vaccine rollout. In Miami Monday, he entered into a testy exchange during a press conference with a CNN reporter regarding long lines and seniors camping over night to receive a vaccine.

CNN reporter Rosa Flores pressed DeSantis Monday on whether there was a plan from the state to ensure an orderly vaccine rollout. Long lines in places like Lee County meant some people waited in line overnight to receive the vaccine.

“The state is not dictating to hospitals, we’re not dictating to Carlos Migoya how he runs his operation here. That would be a total disaster,” DeSantis said Monday. “These guys are much more competent to be able to deliver health care services than a state government could ever be.”

DeSantis has maintained since that exchange that Florida’s rollout has gone well, arguing the only problems have been with having too few vaccinations to meet demand.

Meanwhile, Publix is partnering with the state to offer the vaccine to those 65 and older in Citrus, Hernando and Marion counties. A total of 22 Publix pharmacies will have vaccines on hand, while supplies last, to those who register on Publix’s vaccine website.

In this article:, , , ,
Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at Janelle@floridapolitics.com.

