Amid violent protests in U.S. Capitol, Ted Cruz pleads for cash

Violent protesters, sporting MAGA hats and draped in American flags stormed the U.S. Capitol this afternoon.

They reached the Senate floor. Lawmakers were evacuated. A woman was shot. President Donald Trump offered an impotent call for peace, not even asking his supporters to leave the building.

American democracy is on fire, and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz isn’t about to let this crisis go to waste.

At 3:12 p.m., as the lawlessness reached a crescendo, the Texas Republican sent a text blast to his supporters asking them for cash.

The likely 2024 presidential candidate played the victim, saying “the Democrats are aiming the full force of their fire at me, and they’re not going to be letting up any time soon.”

He’s “angered” by election officials who supposedly acted “outside of their constitutional authority to rewrite voting laws” — a statement that reeks of projection considering he and his colleagues are attempting subvert the will of American voters.

He needs your cash to “push back against the radical left” — an ask that would be comical if the radical right weren’t threatening the very lives of congressional leaders.

He says he’s “leading the fight to reject electors” for a presidential election that Joe Biden clearly won and for which there is no evidence of the widespread voter fraud Trump and his supporters claim tipped the results.

Reread that. A U.S. Senator is “leading the fight” to overturn a legitimate election.

In this context, his text reads as if it came from the leader of a terrorist group. One that needs funding to ensure its coup is successful.

That may as well be true.

Remember those words when this disingenuous, profiteering, tone-deaf, doughy Senator asks for your vote in a few years.

Here is the plea from Cruz: