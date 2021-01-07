Marco Rubio, Rick Scott break with Donald Trump, vote no on Arizona elector challenge

Both U.S. Senators from Florida joined a bipartisan call to put election challenges behind the body and end the fractious 2020 Presidential election by voting against a challenge to Arizona’s electoral slate.

Both Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, both Republicans and allies of outgoing Pres. Donald Trump, voted against the challenge Wednesday night.

Rubio, in a video released Wednesday evening, said the chaos on display in D.C. catered to the whims of China, Iran, and Russia, resembling third world dictatorships.

Rubio and Scott each had resisted taking a firm position on challenging electors going into Wednesday’s proceedings, with Rubio offering no statement and Scott contending that he may challenge Pennsylvania’s electors in a statement earlier in the day.

However, it is unlikely that the Senate will countenance a challenge that far into the alphabet, giving the disinterest among most Republicans in entertaining the Arizona challenge, especially after pro-Trump terrorists stormed the Capitol, destroying property, endangering lives, taking a life and making America the punchline and the pity of the world.

For Rubio and Scott, the vote does not come without consequences, even in a 6-93 vote.

President Trump and sons Eric and Donald Jr. have vowed that “weak Republicans” who crossed the President would get primaried.

Multiple Republican Senators reversed course in the evening proceedings.

Their change of heart came after a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol earlier Wednesday and interrupted their proceedings. One person was fatally shot.

Sens. Steve Daines of Montana, Mike Braun of Indiana and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia all said in light of the violence they would stand down from planned objections to Biden’s win.

Loeffler said that the “violence, the lawlessness, and siege of the halls of Congress” were a “direct attack” on the “sanctity of the American democratic process.”

Loeffler has just days left in her term. She lost her Senate race to Democrat Raphael Warnock earlier Wednesday.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this post.