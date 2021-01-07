Jacksonville Jaguars balk at ‘deal breaker’ relocation penalty in Lot J talks

The Jacksonville Jaguars balked at a relocation penalty proposed as a condition for the Lot J development proposal advanced by the Jaguars and Mayor Lenny Curry.

City Council floated a floor amendment during a Thursday City Council meeting for prorated liquidated damages provision. The provision would serve as a clawback of up to $152 million in bonded out stadium improvement money from previous projects if the team moves, which would render the reason for construction moot.

However, it met resistance from the team itself, and ultimately was tabled, with assurances that something else may be able to be worked out such as a $52 million guarantee that would serendipitously match up with the proceeds from a breadbox loan from the city.

A liquidated damages provision, however, “is a dealbreaker not just for us, but for the National Football League as well,” remarked Jaguars attorney Paul Harden.

Jaguars President Mark Lamping, who says the franchise is a “free agent team,” would not say it was a dealbreaker. Yet he contended the team has provided “evidence that we’re committed to stay here, but we have to know where we’re playing.”

The stadium has to “meet the needs of stakeholders,” and downtown has to “realize its full potential.”

“These assets are being built. We can’t pick up these assets and take them with us. They stay here,” Lamping said, describing the impact of Jaguars home games as a “small piece” to the success of the larger project.

Harden thundered that Jaguars’ owner Shad Khan had put half the money into those bygone capital deals, and the $152 million “has nothing to do with Lot J,” but with “activities that occurred many years ago,” such as a scoreboard, a flex field, and an amphitheater authorized within the last decade.

He supports another amendment that would require Khan to sell his interest in Lot J if the team moved before 2034 and give it all to the city, a number Harden says would be far more than the $152 million.

Liquidated damages, Harden said, would be better addressed in the next lease deal between the city and the team, to be negotiated this decade.

Councilmember Randy DeFoor, who advanced the proposal, said that the deal was weak and the ROI was meager.

“This is really about the expectations the NFL league has of NFL cities,” DeFoor said.

She noted that viewer interest is down and that the model itself may be “unsustainable,” necessitating a liquidated damages clause if the Jaguars move when their lease expires in less than a decade.

“This liquidated damages provision is really where the rubber hits the road,” DeFoor said.

However, multiple Council members saw the issue of retiring old debt service as secondary to the agreement being negotiated, and it was clear the amendment wouldn’t move long before the vote.

A measure advanced by Council President Tommy Hazouri to strike the breadbox loan, meanwhile, occasioned a promise from Harden to try to offset at least some part of the loan with REV grant offset reductions in property tax.

“To take $65 million out of the city’s side of the equation, it kills the deal,” Harden vowed.

Hazouri forced a vote and it failed by a 5-14 vote

The proposed entertainment zone at the Sports Complex would come with a hefty city obligation beyond the breadbox loan, with upwards of $200 million on the project, including $50 million on a Live! Entertainment Venue, nearly $93 million on infrastructure, and the $65.5 million breadbox loan.

Developing….