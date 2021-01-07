Connect with us

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao resigns after riot

Elaine Chao. Image via AP.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao resigns after riot

Chao is the highest ranking official to resign in protest.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is resigning effective Monday, becoming the highest ranking member of President Donald Trump’s administration to resign in protest after the pro-Trump insurrection at Capitol.

In a statement Thursday, Chao, who is married to Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, said the violent attack on the Capitol “has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.”

She said her department will continue to cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden’s designated nominee to head the department, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

