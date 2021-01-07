Connect with us

Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County sees another 1,000 COVID-19 cases

Headlines Tampa Bay

Riverview man arrested for unlawful entry at Capitol riot
Florida has now seen more than 15,400 COVID-19 deaths. Image via AP.

Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County sees another 1,000 COVID-19 cases

The good news — Pinellas and Hillsborough have each administered 20,000 vaccinations.

on

Hillsborough County confirmed more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row, according to a Thursday report from the Florida Department of Health.

The county saw 1,312 new cases on Wednesday, which is provided in the Thursday report. On Tuesday, the county confirmed 1,136 new cases, making for a two-day streak of new caseloads over 1,000. The county had been reporting around 500 daily new cases in the past two weeks.

With the addition of the latest report, the county has now seen 83,574 cases of COVID-19.

Cases are also on the rise in Pinellas County, which reported 739 new cases Thursday, up from the 539 cases seen in Wednesday’s state report. The latest tally brings Pinellas’ total caseload to 48,998 since the start of the pandemic.

Both counties reported eight additional deaths from coronavirus in the latest report, bringing Hillsborough’s death toll to 1,110 and Pinellas’ to 1,114. This is the second day in a row Pinellas County has confirmed more deaths than in Hillsborough despite having tens of thousands fewer total cases.

Hillsborough also saw five additional hospitalizations, and Pinellas saw 21.

As for positivity rates, both counties are continuing to see high percentage rates.

Hillsborough reported a 14.38% positivity rate Wednesday. Although lower than yesterday’s 15.75%, it is still showing a startling climb — for reference, in the past week, the positivity rate has averaged around 11% to 13%, and on Monday, it reported a 12.27% positivity rate.

In Pinellas, Wednesday’s positivity rate sat at 10.79%, keeping with the county’s two-week pattern around 11% to 12%. And, although 10% is the threshold that marks wide community spread, it is still lower than Tuesday’s 11.64%, and Monday’s 12.27%.

There is some good news — Hillsborough and Pinellas counties both surpassed the administering of 20,000 vaccines. The latest state report shows that Hillsborough has so far vaccinated 21,106 individuals, and Pinellas 20,371.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at kelly@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.