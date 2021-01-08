Chris Sprowls defends anti-riot legislation on Fox News

Florida’s message to protesters is clear, says House Speaker Chris Sprowls. Breaking the law during a violent protest will land you in prison.

Republican leadership in the Legislature have fast tracked a bill increasing penalties for violent protests after protesters breeched the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the proposal following riots last summer over the death of George Floyd, but the insurrection on Capitol Hill prompted lawmakers to file legislation that evening.

At least five people died from injuries sustained during the riots, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.

“It does not matter to us why people are doing criminal things, why they’re engaging in violence, why they’re injuring people like police officer Brian Sicknick,” Sprowls told Fox News’ Trace Gallagher Friday.

The bill “Combating Public Disorder” (HB 1/SB 484) seeks to increase penalties for certain crimes committed during an unlawful assembly, including battery, assault or inciting a riot. It further stipulates that a person arrested for unlawful assembly must be held in custody until their first appearance.

“That kind of conduct, that kind of activity will not be tolerated. You will go to prison,” Sprowls added.

Democrats have strongly opposed the bill, and legal challenges are expected when DeSantis inevitably signs the legislation. Critics argue it would violate protester’s right to assembly and free speech under the First Amendment.

“This isn’t the First Amendment,” the House Speaker said. “This isn’t a peaceful protest. These are individuals who are committing criminal acts that violate the laws and the rules we all share, and that should not be tolerated.”

The Florida Democratic Party again hit Republicans this week for prioritizing the anti-protest bill when the Legislature hasn’t reconvened to pass a COVID-19 relief bill. Helping all people is important, Sprowls refuted.

“But the fundamental promise of government, the reason that government was created and exists, is to keep neighborhoods safe, to protect businesses, to protect people. If we cannot fulfill that promise adequately, then we have failed all of our people and that can’t happen.”