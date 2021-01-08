Jacksonville adds more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases

Jacksonville saw more than 1,000 new coronavirus infections in one day as city officials step up plans to get more vaccines to residents.

There were 68,971 total cases of COVID-19 in Jacksonville Friday, according to Florida Department of Health data. That’s up 1,033 infections from the previous day. There are now 769 deaths due to coronavirus in Jacksonville and the positivity rate for testing fell to 11.82%, the lowest rate in the city since Jan. 1.

Meanwhile, the city is moving more aggressively to distribute COVID-19 vaccines. The city announced Friday that at least two former testing sites are being converted into vaccine administration centers.

Mayor Lenny Curry said beginning Monday, the Mandarin Senior Center on Hartley Road and the Lane Wiley Senior Center on Wiley Road will no longer be coronavirus testing centers and officially will offer vaccinations from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Monday.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the city has been committed to providing the information, support and access to resources citizens need to manage their health while medical experts work toward understanding and eliminating COVID-19,” Curry said. “With the establishment of two additional vaccination sites, we are taking a promising step toward the eradication of this virus and continuing our commitment to the Jacksonville community.”

Curry cautioned the vaccines available beginning Monday are for residents 65 years or older, frontline medical workers and first responders. About 1,000 vaccinations will be available each day and officials said residents should have identifications readily available.

The vaccines will be administered for those who were born in specified months designated for each day and they include:

— Monday – January and February

— Tuesday – March and April

— Wednesday – May and June

— Thursday – July and August

– Friday – September and October

– Saturday – November and December

For additional information, residents are advised to visit the city’s website on coronavirus.

The First Coast in general recorded 104,953 coronavirus cases for the five-county region. There are now 1,191 deaths in the Northeast Florida area and an average positivity test rate of 14.11%, the lowest rate in a week.

Across Florida, there are now 1,449,252 cases of coronavirus and 23,011 fatalities caused by the pandemic.