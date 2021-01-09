‘How can they defend this?’: Rick Scott slams ‘shameful’ Donald Trump Twitter ban

The President of the United States pulled off a Twitter permaban tonight, and a U.S. Senator from Florida is howling about censorship and double standards.

Sen. Rick Scott, in a couple of Tweets Friday night, bemoaned Twitter’s censorship of the President even as it leaves other controversial world leaders to speak free of censorship.

“Twitter has now permanently banned President Trump’s account. Meanwhile they allow the Chinese to openly brag about genocide and the Ayatollah to talk about wiping Israel off the face of the map. How can they defend this? Their attacks on conservatives are shameful,” Scott contended, via the @ScottForFlorida account.

The Senator took a second bite at the apple with his second Twitter account, @SenRickScott.

Scott, a former Governor of Florida who ran on a public safety platform in both campaigns, disputed Twitter suspending Trump for “incitement of violence.”

After all, he posited, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro tweets without censorship.

Twitter was “showing a blatant bias.” Maduro: “a thug who jails & silences his dissidents, controls the judicial branch & starves his people.”

“Maduro commits genocide, but is allowed to use Twitter to spread propaganda with no repercussion. Shameful,” Scott contended.

The Senator has gone to the wall for the President once this week.

Unlike a few Republican Senators who reneged on pledges to challenge election results in the wake of the deadly violence at the Capitol, Scott held fast in his contention that the Pennsylvania results were not legitimate.

And even as Republican Senators distance themselves from the White House in the wake of the terror attack, Scott has acted as if the President is in position to begin a traditional period of national reconciliation after months of scabrous rhetoric delegitimizing the election process and result.

Scott released a statement Friday imploring President Donald Trump to attend President-elect Joe Biden‘s swearing-in on Jan. 20.

That concession, said Scott, would demonstrate a “peaceful transfer of power to the world.”

“I am urging the President to reconsider his decision to skip the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. He is, of course, not constitutionally required to attend, and I can imagine losing an election is very hard, but I believe he should attend. I plan to attend and believe it is an important tradition that demonstrates the peaceful transfer of power to our people and the world,” the Senator asserted.