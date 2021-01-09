More evidence of Republican exodus as GOP sheds 407 voters in Hillsborough

A total of 407 Republican voters in Hillsborough County left the party after President Donald Trump supporters sieged the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

From Wednesday to Friday, as of 1:39 p.m., 249 former Republican voters changed their affiliation to no party while another 91 swapped to the Independent party, 52 to the Democratic Party, eight to the Libertarian Party of Florida and seven to the Constitution Party of Florida.

That ads to the 290 Pinellas voters who had changed their party affiliation from the Republican Party as of Friday in Pinellas County and 128 who had done so in Pasco County.

Similar trends were seen in Duval County, home to the Republican rich Jacksonville.

Like other counties, the sudden uptick in voter registration changes was unique to Republicans. In the same time frame in Hillsborough County, only 61 Democrats and 55 no party affiliated voters had changed their affiliations.

That makes it difficult to argue the anomaly was related to anything other than Wednesday’s insurrection.

The Republican Party has found itself in crisis since a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, breached barricades and police lines, broke windows and ransacked offices. Trump immediately came under fire after, for hours, he remained silent on the insurgence. When he finally did respond urging rioters to go home, the President’s message was seen more as fueling the insurrection than quelling it with one video message beginning with continued false claims of a stolen election and ending by telling insurrectionists, “we love you” and calling them “very special.”

In the days since, the President has been indefinitely banned from Facebook and permanently banned from Twitter over threats of further inciting violence.

Democrats and even some Congressional Republicans have since called for Trump’s removal from office either by invoking the 25th Amendment or through an expedited impeachment process, which has more support now than Trump’s first impeachment early last year. Articles of Impeachment could be brought to the House floor as early as Monday.