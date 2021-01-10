Rick Scott cozies up to embattled Donald Trump on Paris Accord departure

As the House of Representatives prepares to impeach the President, a U.S. Senator from Florida offered a strategic attaboy to the Donald Trump administration on junking the Paris Accord.

Sen. Rick Scott in a tweet Saturday said that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was “absolutely right” in a denunciation of the landmark environmental deal that the previous Presidential administration made.

“The U.S. should never have signed an unfair agreement with another country that will hurt American jobs. Until the focus is on getting countries like China to actually reduce their pollution, nothing will change,” the first term Republican from Naples asserted.

Pompeo said that the agreement was “a fraud.”

“Doesn’t help the environment, gives world’s biggest polluter (read: China) a pass. Trump Administration will never hoodwink the American people and pretend a bad deal is a good deal,” the nation’s top diplomat asserted.

Scott’s opposition to the agreement was documented when the White House signaled its intention to depart.

“Governor Scott believes the Paris Accords were very clearly going to hurt jobs in the United States,” said his former spokesperson Lauren Schenone in response to a media question. “The Governor understands that we should never sign any agreement with any other country that will hurt American jobs.”

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to reaffirm American commitment to those goals, meanwhile.

Though many Republicans are putting distance between themselves and the President in the wake of his supporters’ deadly siege of the Capitol, Scott is proving to be a defender to what quite literally is a bitter end for the 45th President of the United States, subject to an ignominy seemingly daily.

The Senator lurched into the breach of defending Trump after his ban from Twitter, noting the social medium countenances all kinds of horrible totalitarian leaders and movements from around the world, so banning Trump is an ideological tell.

“Twitter has now permanently banned President Trump’s account. Meanwhile they allow the Chinese to openly brag about genocide and the Ayatollah to talk about wiping Israel off the face of the map. How can they defend this? Their attacks on conservatives are shameful,” Scott contended, via the @ScottForFlorida account.

The Senator took a second bite at the apple with his second Twitter account, @SenRickScott. He disputed Twitter suspending Trump for “incitement of violence.” After all, he posited, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro tweets without censorship.

“Maduro commits genocide, but is allowed to use Twitter to spread propaganda with no repercussion. Shameful,” Scott contended.

Unlike a few Republican Senators who reneged on pledges to challenge election results in the wake of the deadly violence at the Capitol, Scott held fast in his contention that the Pennsylvania results were not legitimate.

And even as Republican Senators distance themselves from the White House in the wake of the terror attack, Scott has acted as if the President is in position to begin a traditional period of national reconciliation after months of scabrous rhetoric delegitimizing the election process and result.

Scott released a statement Friday imploring Trump to attend President-elect Joe Biden‘s swearing-in on Jan. 20.

That concession, said Scott, would demonstrate a “peaceful transfer of power to the world.”