Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan tests positive for COVID-19

Tampa police Chief Brian Dugan is concern about dropping charges against protesters.

Dugan is a cancer survivor, and will be self-isolating at home for the next two weeks.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday, a TPD spokesperson confirmed Monday.

Dugan, a cancer survivor, is currently self-isolating at home.

“Being a cancer survivor, I am very aware of the need to protect myself to avoid any possible complications that could come with COVID-19,” Dugan said in a news release. “Despite my best efforts to maintain social distance, use a mask, and constantly wash my hands, it is evident that anyone can get COVID-19.”

Dugan has so far reported symptoms including fatigue, a headache and chills. The Tampa Police chief will work from home for the next two weeks.

The daily operations of the Tampa Police will continue without interruption, carried out by members of Dugan’s executive staff, according to a TPD news release. Dugan has been with the TPD for 30 years.

“It is important that everyone in our community follow CDC guidelines to keep yourself and others safe, and to help slow the spread of this virus,” Dugan said in a statement.

Since the start of the pandemic last March, 134 members of the Tampa Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19.

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at kelly@floridapolitics.com.

