Connect with us

Headlines South Florida

Miami-Dade County sees COVID-19 case count slow, but deaths, hospitalizations are surging

America in Crisis Headlines

FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week
Image via AP.

Headlines

Miami-Dade County sees COVID-19 case count slow, but deaths, hospitalizations are surging

Officials shut down testing and vaccination at Hard Rock Stadium Monday due to a college football game.

on

South Florida is beginning to see a slowdown in the post-holiday COVID-19 surge. But hospitalizations and deaths in Miami-Dade County have seen significant week-to-week increases.

From Dec. 21-27, the state’s most populous county saw an average of 24 newly-reported hospitalizations per day and 8 newly-reported deaths per day.

The next week, those numbers increased. From Dec. 28-Jan. 3, Miami-Dade had an average of 28 newly-reported hospitalizations per day and 14 newly-reported deaths per day.

During the most most recent week, those metrics spiked even higher. Miami-Dade has seen an average of 44 newly-reported hospitalizations per day and 26 newly-reported deaths per day from Jan. 4-10.

The share of tests coming back positive in Miami-Dade County has dropped week-to-week, indicating a slowdown in the virus’s spread. But deaths and hospitalizations are lagging indicators, meaning those sickened during the holidays may just be seeking hospital care.

Miami-Dade County is experiencing those trends as the state shut down one of the larger testing and vaccination centers Monday, at Hard Rock Stadium, due to Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship game.

In the remainder of the tri-county area — Broward and Palm Beach counties — the case positivity rate has held steady week to week but has not yet dropped significantly. Newly-reported deaths are also stable in both counties, but the two regions are showing opposite trends in terms of hospitalizations.

In Broward, hospitalizations have risen week-to-week, while they’ve dropped in Palm Beach County.

Here are some of the weekly numbers for the previous three weeks throughout the South Florida tri-county area:

Miami-Dade

— Dec. 21-27: 24 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 8 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,958 new confirmed cases per day, 8.4% positivity rate

— Dec. 28-Jan. 3: 28 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 14 newly-reported deaths per day, 2,544 new confirmed cases per day, 10.7% positivity rate

— Jan. 4-10: 44 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 26 newly-reported deaths per day, 2,897 new confirmed cases per day, 9.9% positivity rate

Broward

— Dec. 21-27: 20 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 6 newly-reported deaths per day, 747 new confirmed cases per day, 6.7% positivity rate

— Dec. 28-Jan. 3: 20 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 8 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,191 new confirmed cases per day, 9.6% positivity rate

— Jan. 4-10: 28 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 7 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,349 new confirmed cases per day, 9.6% positivity rate

Palm Beach

— Dec. 21-27: 14 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 4 newly-reported deaths per day, 505 new confirmed cases per day, 7.3% positivity rate

— Dec. 28-Jan. 3: 24 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 8 newly-reported deaths per day, 755 new confirmed cases per day, 9.7% positivity rate

— Jan. 4-10: 17 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 7 newly-reported deaths per day, 876 new confirmed cases per day, 9.9% positivity rate

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.