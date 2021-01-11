Connect with us

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Pausing campaign donations is an empty gesture. Cutting off Rick Scott's NRSC isn't.

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Gov. DeSantis' political prognosis is better than you think
Rick Scott. Image via AP.

Emails & Opinions

Pausing campaign donations is an empty gesture. Cutting off Rick Scott’s NRSC isn’t.

If these corporations want to make a difference, they could start by pledging not to make any contributions to the NRSC.

on

Some of the country’s largest corporations have put political donations on hold in the wake of last week’s violent riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Facebook, Google and Microsoft joined the chorus on Monday, vowing to stop contributions for the time being.

“Following last week’s awful violence in DC, we are pausing all of our PAC contributions for at least the current quarter, while we review our policies,” Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone said in a statement.

Other companies have taken a more surgical approach. Marriott, for instance, said it will only withhold donations to Republicans who voted not to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory last week.

But what good does that do?

The election was more than two months ago and the Georgia runoff ended last week. Now it’s January in an off-year for elections and candidates won’t be really clamoring for money for a while. As it stands, it’s an empty gesture.

It doesn’t have to be, however.

If these corporations want to make a difference, they could start by pledging not to make any contributions to the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

With Democrats set to retake control the Senate, the NRSC will be fighting tooth and nail to regain the GOP majority in the upper chamber next year.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott will be the Republicans’ field general in that effort. It was a position he fought hard for, winning the support of his fellow Republicans in the Senate.

But Scott was also one of just a handful of Senators who voted against certifying Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania, and his vote came after the violent pro-Trump mob forced Congress to evacuate the capitol.

Scott’s vote showed wanton disregard for our democratic republic. While he has tried to play the fence sitter in the days since by condemning the violence, his vote furthered baseless conspiracies about election fraud and tacitly validated the lawlessness on display Wednesday.

He should not be rewarded for it with millions in campaign cash, which he will most certainly use to try and elect Republicans who would have voted the same way if given the opportunity.

Update

In this article:, ,
Written By

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also the publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Sonja Fitch

    January 11, 2021 at 5:41 pm

    Lol Nazi Rick gonna have to use your own Ill-gotten gains! Expulsion is in your future nazi rick!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.