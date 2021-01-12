Rachel Plakon files to run for husband Scott Plakon’s House seat

Rachel Plakon has filed to run as a Republican candidate in 2022 to succeed her husband Republican Rep. Scott Plakon in representing House District 29.

“I will fight for our shared conservative values. As we emerge from the pandemic, I am committed to help rebuild our economy, so that small businesses not only recover and survive, but thrive,” she said in a news release issued Tuesday by her campaign.

Plakon, 41, of Lake Mary, starts with three early endorsements crucial to the Republican nomination for the seat and influential with independent and Democratic voters as well in the central Seminole County district: Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma, Florida’s 18th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Phil Archer, and 18th Judicial Circuit Public Defender Blaise Trettis.

She has a real estate investment company and investment firm as well a political history that included work for former Gov. Jeb Bush. Plakon also served a stint as president of the Oral Roberts University College Republicans, and is a Christian evangelist that has led her to appear on CBN’s The 700 Club, and to write and sing a No. 1 hit Christian song on the Inspirational Country Music charts.

She and Scott Plakon met through church. After his first wife Susie Plakon died in 2018 of Alzheimer’s disease, Scott and Rachel Saunders Plakon were married in 2019.

In her campaign’s news release, she pledged, “to provide an environment where job creators, working families and everyone can thrive.”

“We must have safe streets and neighborhoods. I will always support and stand on the side of law and order, so I’m incredibly honored to have the endorsements we are announcing today of Sheriff Dennis Lemma, State Attorney Phil Archer and Public Defender Blaise Trettis.”

A former vice chair of the Planning and Zoning Board in Winter Garden, she was tapped by House Speakers to serve on the Florida Commission on the Status of Women. In 2019 she was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to the Florida Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission, making numerous appearances across the state to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote.

She also serves on the board of directors for Business Force, is a life member of the NRA, and holds a master of business administration degree from Florida International University.

Scott Plakon was just reelected in November to his sixth term in the House of Representatives, his fourth representing HD 29, which covers Lake Mary, Longwood, and other parts of central Seminole County.

He serves as chairman of the House Judicial Appropriations Subcommittee. He is termed out in 2022.

“Rachel is an incredible and loving wife, stepmother and step grandmother,” he said. “Running for the House is the next logical step in her long history of service to so many in our state. She’s smart, conservative, kind, tough and independent. I have no doubt that with her outstanding leadership skills, she will make a significant difference as our representative.”