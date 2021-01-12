Florida adds 18 Publix pharmacy vaccination sites

Florida is adding drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination sites at 18 Publix pharmacies in the Panhandle.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the public-private expansion Tuesday after the program’s initial success. On Thursday, 22 locations in Citrus, Hernando and Marion counties began offering shots to Floridians aged 65 and older.

“Publix has done a great job with this,” the Governor said. “We knew they would, because people love Publix in Florida.”

He visited new drive-thrus in Hernando County over the weekend. Customers there only had good things to say about the drive-thrus, he relayed.

“Publix was ready to go from the very beginning, and I think this is going to be really important as we continue our mission to put seniors first when it comes to these shots for the general public,” DeSantis said.

Six sites in Escambia County, five sites in Santa Rosa County and seven sites in Okaloosa County will begin offering 100 to 125 shots per day, by appointment only. Beginning Wednesday, people can sign up at www.publix.com/covid-vaccine for appointments that begin Thursday.

“They have to do it this way,” DeSantis said. “We want it to be orderly. We want people to be able to get in and out.”

Florida drew criticism over its decentralized vaccine rollout, which asked hospitals and county health departments to manage the distribution as they chose. In Lee County, that resulted in long lines as people aged 65 and older waited to get a shot.

The state is also facing scrutiny as snowbirds travel to Florida in the hopes of getting a shot. With many nearby states to the Panhandle, DeSantis warned that those sites are only for locals.

“You guys follow what your states’ doing. Here, this is going to be for folks who are in Florida,” he said. “We really want it for the Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa residents.”