Fracking ban proposal re-emerges

Shevrin Jones bill would block landlords from denying applicants based on pandemic eviction

Fracking ban proposal re-emerges

Gary Farmer filed a bill that would ban fracking in Florida.

After the issue made little progress last year, Senate Minority Leader Gary Farmer began a renewed effort Tuesday to ban fracking in Florida.

The Lighthouse Point Democrat filed a bill (SB 546) that would ban hydraulic fracturing — known as fracking — to extract oil and natural gas.

The proposal also would ban a process known as matrix acidization, which uses many of the same chemicals as in hydraulic fracturing but dissolves rocks with acid instead of fracturing them with pressurized liquid.

Farmer’s proposal is filed for the Legislative Session that starts March 2. It comes after years of efforts by some lawmakers and environmentalists to prevent the possibility of fracking in Florida. But the Legislature has rejected proposed bans, including bills last year that cleared only one Senate committee and no House committees.

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida.

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

1 Comment

  1. Sonja Fitch

    January 12, 2021 at 3:09 pm

    Who in the world thinks fracking anywhere near Florida is a idiot!

