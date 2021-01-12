First Coast adds nearly 10K new COVID-19 cases in past week

The five-county First Coast area surpassed 109,000 coronavirus cases, according to Florida Department of Health data released Tuesday.

There are now 109,485 COVID-19 infections in Northeast Florida, a jump of 1,452 cases over Monday. But more eye-popping is the jump in cases in just one week.

On Jan. 5, there were 99,638 infections on the First Coast. Tuesday’s figure is an increase of 9,847 cases in just seven days. That’s nearly a 9% increase in infections in seven days for a toll that has taken about 10 months to amass.

At the half way point of the pandemic thus far in Florida, there were only 34,283 cases of COVID -19 as of Aug. 15 on the First Coast. Tuesday’s figure is more than three times the figure recorded in August.

The number of deaths caused by coronavirus on the First Coast increased to 1,220 Tuesday, up five from the previous day.

The positivity test rate for the Northeast Florida region came in at 13.19%, which is the general rate range for the past few days. But it’s down significantly from a week ago when it was 20.33% on Jan.5.

— Jacksonville alone added nearly 1,000 cases in a single day for a total of 71,854, two new deaths for a total of 783 and an 11.57% positivity test rate.

— St. Johns County now has 15,700 coronavirus infections, maintained a death toll of 129 and a positivity test rate of 12.75%

— Clay County has racked up 13,340 cases, added one death for a total of 198 and a 14.79% positivity test rate.

— Baker County has totaled 2,716 infections, added one death for a total of 39 and showed a 12.73% positivity test rate.

Across Florida, there are now 1,503,482 cases of coronavirus and 23,585 fatalities caused by coronavirus.