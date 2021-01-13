Gov. DeSantis taps two for State Board of Education

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday appointed two new members to the State Board of Education, Monesia Brown of Tallahassee and Tom Grady of Naples.

Brown currently works as Walmart’s Public Affairs and Government Relations Director. Prior to that, she served as General Counsel to the Florida Department of Management Services and as the Chief Cabinet Aide in the Florida Office of the Attorney General.

Brown’s community involvement includes work with the Volunteer Florida Foundation, Florida Education Foundation, Boystown North Florida and Maclay School. She’s also the former Chairwoman of the Early Learning Coalition of the Big Bend.

Brown earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Illinois State University and a juris doctor from the University of Wisconsin.

Grady, an attorney, is the Chairman of Quest for Success and the Chief Investment Strategist for PureAssets Management Company.

Grady, a former Florida House of Representatives member, also served as the Florida Office of Financial Regulation Commissioner and Citizen’s Property Insurance Corporation President.

Grady is a former Florida Gulf Coast University Board of Trustees member and has served on the State Board of Education since 2015.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Florida State University and his juris doctor from Duke University.

As State Board of Education members, appointed members help “increase the proficiency of all students within one seamless, efficient system, by providing them with the opportunity to expand their knowledge and skills through learning opportunities and research valued by students, parents, and communities,” the board’s website says.

They also help “maintain an accountability system that measures student progress,” the website adds.

Appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.