Anthony Sabatini enters quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

Rep. Anthony Sabatini on Wednesday announced he will enter quarantine after a possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

The Howie-in-the Hills Republican will not attend this week’s legislative committee meetings. The lawmaker offered no details about his condition.

“I came in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID in the last 24hrs so I will not be attending legislative committees this week,” Sabatini tweeted. “Looking forward to getting back to work after a period of quarantine.”

Sabatini sits on the Finance and Facilities Subcommittee, Justice Appropriation Subcommittee, Local Administration and Veterans Affairs Subcommittee, and Ways and Means Committee.

The exposure forced Sabatini to miss the first Ways and Means committee meeting Monday. In a follow-up tweet, Sabatini stressed the committee’s significance.

“Regretfully I had to be absent for the first meeting of the Ways and Means committee today — an extremely important committee this year that has the unique opportunity and moral obligation to reduce taxes for Florida’s working people and small businesses!” Sabatini said. “All taxation is theft.”

Notably, Sabatini — who also serves as a Florida National Guard Infantry Officer — challenged local mask mandates across the state throughout the pandemic’s early months. In the lawsuits, Sabatini often contended mandated mask requirements were a violation to his right to privacy and due process.

The challenges were unsuccessful and drew ire from 2nd Circuit Court Judge David Frank, who warned he could be sanctioned for filing frivolous lawsuits.

Sabatina’s exposure makes him the second Florida lawmaker to miss the opening committee week due to coronavirus.

On Monday, Sen. Kathleen Passidomo announced she tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be in attendance.

The Naples Republican alerted Senate President Wilton Simpson to her positive test in a letter sent Sunday. She also shared the results on Twitter.

Passidomo as of Monday was experiencing “mild, cold-like symptoms” and will participate from abroad.