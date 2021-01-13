Like father, like son: Donald Trump Jr. to relocate to Florida

President Donald Trump will move to Mar-a-lago in the next week, and a published report suggests he will have family close by.

The New York Post reports the President’s namesake son, Donald Trump Jr., is moving to the Sunshine State. He will be accompanied by girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The article pulsates with dishy details, such as info from “a source” saying Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle seek “a very secure, guarded, protected community with like minded conservatives. There’s no way they will ever feel welcome in New York.”

Trump Jr. is looking at Jupiter, where he will be close to sister Tiffany Trump in Miami and Ivanka Trump in Indian River Island.

With Manhattan closed to them, the Trumps clearly are all in on their Florida homestead. And despite severely diminished mainstream political cachet in the wake of supporters’ attempted coup at the Capitol, they are nonetheless forces in Florida and will be able to test their political capital as early as 2022.

In the moments before the violent attack on the Capitol complex by a marauding mob, Trump Jr. offered a warning to legislators who might wobble and vote to certify the election despite the President’s claims that the count was “rigged.”

“These guys better fight for Trump. Because if they’re not, guess what? I’m going to be in your backyard in a couple of months,” Trump Jr. said to cheers from thousands of the President’s supporters last week.

The open question now is whether the Trumps engage in Florida in the 2022 election cycle, and if so, to what degree.

One notable Floridian who broke with President Trump on Impeachment is Sen. Marco Rubio, who voted not to decertify any slate of electors.

There are those who have suggested Ivanka Trump may run for Senate in 2022. Should that happen, it would be by far the stiffest test the Senator has faced in his political career. And Don Jr. would be positioned to embrace a particular attack dog role.