Connect with us

2020/2022 Headlines

Like father, like son: Donald Trump Jr. to relocate to Florida

2020/2022 Headlines

Disney won't donate to Congress members who challenged Joe Biden's win
Donald Trump Jr. Image via AP.

2020/2022

Like father, like son: Donald Trump Jr. to relocate to Florida

New York’s a non-starter for the Trump family post-presidency.

on

President Donald Trump will move to Mar-a-lago in the next week, and a published report suggests he will have family close by.

The New York Post reports the President’s namesake son, Donald Trump Jr., is moving to the Sunshine State. He will be accompanied by girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The article pulsates with dishy details, such as info from “a source” saying Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle seek “a very secure, guarded, protected community with like minded conservatives. There’s no way they will ever feel welcome in New York.”

Trump Jr. is looking at Jupiter, where he will be close to sister Tiffany Trump in Miami and Ivanka Trump in Indian River Island.

With Manhattan closed to them, the Trumps clearly are all in on their Florida homestead. And despite severely diminished mainstream political cachet in the wake of supporters’ attempted coup at the Capitol, they are nonetheless forces in Florida and will be able to test their political capital as early as 2022.

In the moments before the violent attack on the Capitol complex by a marauding mob, Trump Jr. offered a warning to legislators who might wobble and vote to certify the election despite the President’s claims that the count was “rigged.”

“These guys better fight for Trump. Because if they’re not, guess what? I’m going to be in your backyard in a couple of months,” Trump Jr. said to cheers from thousands of the President’s supporters last week.

The open question now is whether the Trumps engage in Florida in the 2022 election cycle, and if so, to what degree.

One notable Floridian who broke with President Trump on Impeachment is Sen. Marco Rubio, who voted not to decertify any slate of electors.

There are those who have suggested Ivanka Trump may run for Senate in 2022. Should that happen, it would be by far the stiffest test the Senator has faced in his political career. And Don Jr. would be positioned to embrace a particular attack dog role.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Frankie M.

    January 13, 2021 at 2:26 pm

    What a blessing for the community!

    Reply

  2. Sonja Fitch

    January 13, 2021 at 2:36 pm

    Do not let the traitor and his family live in S Florida! Trump is not a legal resident of Florida ! Palm beach county contract with maralago says. Shall not have any permanent residents. Yes traitor trump that means you!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Ted Deutch: ‘We have to remove the President.’