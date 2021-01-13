Debbie Wasserman Schultz: Donald Trump committed ‘a treasonous betrayal of our nation’

Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz explicitly accused President Donald Trump of inciting violence in order to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Connecting Trump’s speech to an angry mob Jan. 6 with his desire to overturn the election of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has underscored the entire impeachment effort and the debate Wednesday in the U.S. House of Representatives. But few Democrats who argued for impeachment Wednesday explicitly connected those dots.

Wasserman Schultz did.

“To overturn the 2020 presidential election, Trump incited the violent assault on Congress, a treasonous betrayal of our nation,” she said during debate.

The insurrection occurred as both the House and the U.S. Senate were in session, debating whether to accept election results from Arizona. The siege and sacking of the Capitol stalled that debate, essentially delaying the official acceptance of Biden’s victory. However both chambers returned after order was restored and competed the process.

Along the way, the Capitol was ransacked, at least five people including a police officer died, congressional computers and other items were stolen. There also was the prospect, coming clearer since, that at least some of those who stormed the Capitol intended to take hostages or kill congressional leaders to prevent the election results from being accepted.

“This criminal incitement left us with five dead, including a police officer, a desecrated capital and a second constitutional crisis,” Wasserman Schultz said. “His acts showed contempt for the rule of law, the Constitution, and the foundation of our democracy, a peaceful transition of power.”

She concluded by declaring that “President Trump is a clear and present danger to American lives and democracy, and he leaves us no choice but to immediately remove him from office.”

Wasserman Schultz was one of six Florida members who participated in the impeachment debate Wednesday. Rep. Kathy Castor also supported the impeachment. Republicans Matt Gaetz, Bill Posey, Greg Steube, and Brian Mast rose to oppose the impeachment.