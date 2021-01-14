Latest on the legislative merry-go-round

With a tip of the hat for LobbyTools, here are the latest movements — both on and off — the legislative merry-go-round.

Off: Brittany Argote stepped down as administrative assistant for the Senate Committee on Commerce and Tourism.

Off and on: Katelyn Norman moved from district secretary to a legislative assistant for Quincy Democratic Sen. Loranne Ausley.

On: Hunter Peeler is the new district secretary for Orange Park Republican Sen. Jennifer Bradley.

On: Zachary Colletti is the new legislative assistant for St. Petersburg Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes.

Off and on: Matthew Singer moved from district secretary to a legislative assistant for Fort Lauderdale Democratic Sen. Gary Farmer.

On: Sarah Henriques is the new legislative assistant for Miami Republican Sen. Ileana Garcia.

Off and on: Marina Braynon-Moore moved from district secretary to a legislative assistant, and Emily Rodrigues is the new district secretary for Miami Gardens Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones.

On: Dorina Leeper is the new legislative assistant for Melbourne Republican Sen. Debbie Mayfield.

On: Luke Strominger is legislative assistant, and Mark Caraher and Arian Monzon are district secretaries for Doral Republican Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez.

Off and on: Beth Labasky replaced David Geller as a legislative assistant for Miami Democratic Sen. Annette Taddeo.

Off: Trina Kramer stepped down as staff director for the Civil Justice & Property Rights and Criminal Justice & Public Safety Subcommittees.

On: Cheryl Randolph is the new administrative lead for the Health Care and Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittees.

Off: Michael Poche stepped down as staff director for the Pandemics & Public Emergencies Committee.

On: Leda Kelly is staff director for the House Redistricting Committee.

On: LaRhonda Wimberly is the new district secretary for Miami Democratic Rep. James Bush III.

Off and on: Cheyenne Drews replaced Alex Weeden as a legislative assistant for Orlando Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani.

On: Christopher Zegarra is the new district secretary for Miami-Dade Republican Rep. Juan Alfonso Fernandez-Barquin.

On: Antione Fields is the new legislative assistant for North Miami Democratic Rep. Dotie Joseph.

Off and on: Connor Wojcik replaced Juan Carreras as district secretary for Orlando Republican Rep. Rene Plasencia.

Off: Niama Obas stepped down as district secretary for Miami Gardens Democratic Rep. Felicia Robinson.

Off: Tonya Miller stepped down as district secretary for Port St. Joe Republican Rep. Jason Shoaf.

On: Dana Orr and Maura Palmer are the new district secretaries for Lake Placid Republican Rep. Kaylee Tuck.