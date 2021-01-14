Latest on the legislative merry-go-round

Connect with us

The legislative wheel keeps on spinning.

on

With a tip of the hat for LobbyTools, here are the latest movements — both on and off — the legislative merry-go-round.

Off: Brittany Argote stepped down as administrative assistant for the Senate Committee on Commerce and Tourism.

Off and on: Katelyn Norman moved from district secretary to a legislative assistant for Quincy Democratic Sen. Loranne Ausley.

On: Hunter Peeler is the new district secretary for Orange Park Republican Sen. Jennifer Bradley.

On: Zachary Colletti is the new legislative assistant for St. Petersburg Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes.

Off and on: Matthew Singer moved from district secretary to a legislative assistant for Fort Lauderdale Democratic Sen. Gary Farmer.

On: Sarah Henriques is the new legislative assistant for Miami Republican Sen. Ileana Garcia.

Off and on: Marina Braynon-Moore moved from district secretary to a legislative assistant, and Emily Rodrigues is the new district secretary for Miami Gardens Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones.

On: Dorina Leeper is the new legislative assistant for Melbourne Republican Sen. Debbie Mayfield.

On: Luke Strominger is legislative assistant, and Mark Caraher and Arian Monzon are district secretaries for Doral Republican Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez.

Off and on: Beth Labasky replaced David Geller as a legislative assistant for Miami Democratic Sen. Annette Taddeo.

Off: Trina Kramer stepped down as staff director for the Civil Justice & Property Rights and Criminal Justice & Public Safety Subcommittees.

On: Cheryl Randolph is the new administrative lead for the Health Care and Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittees.

Off: Michael Poche stepped down as staff director for the Pandemics & Public Emergencies Committee.

On: Leda Kelly is staff director for the House Redistricting Committee.

On: LaRhonda Wimberly is the new district secretary for Miami Democratic Rep. James Bush III.

Off and on: Cheyenne Drews replaced Alex Weeden as a legislative assistant for Orlando Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani.

On: Christopher Zegarra is the new district secretary for Miami-Dade Republican Rep. Juan Alfonso Fernandez-Barquin.

On: Antione Fields is the new legislative assistant for North Miami Democratic Rep. Dotie Joseph.

Off and on: Connor Wojcik replaced Juan Carreras as district secretary for Orlando Republican Rep. Rene Plasencia.

Off: Niama Obas stepped down as district secretary for Miami Gardens Democratic Rep. Felicia Robinson.

Off: Tonya Miller stepped down as district secretary for Port St. Joe Republican Rep. Jason Shoaf.

On: Dana Orr and Maura Palmer are the new district secretaries for Lake Placid Republican Rep. Kaylee Tuck.

Phil Ammann is a St. Petersburg-based journalist, editor and blogger. With more than three decades of writing, editing, reporting and management experience, Phil produced content for both print and online, in addition to founding several specialty websites, including HRNewsDaily.com. His broad range included covering news, local government and entertainment reviews for Patch.com, technical articles, and profiles for BetterRVing Magazine as well as advice columns for a metaphysical website, among others. Phil has served as editor and production manager for Extensive Enterprises Media since 2013 and lives in St. Pete with his wife, visual artist Margaret Juul. He can be reached at phil.ammann@gmail.com.

