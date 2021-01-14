Connect with us

Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County to deliver vaccines to senior centers

Tampa Bay

Pinellas dips to 5% positivity rate as Hillsborough cases rise
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Image via AP.

Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County to deliver vaccines to senior centers

The idea is to get more vaccine to seniors who need them.

on

Hillsborough County launched a new initiative Thursday to expand vaccination efforts to seniors beyond current distribution sites, bringing the COVID-19 vaccine to them. 

The Targeted Vaccine Area (TVA) initiative will start delivering vaccines to individuals 65 and older living in senior homes or independent living communities across the county. 

The program will target areas concentrated with seniors, so far identifying 350 locations using the state registry and sources such as the Department of Aging Services. 

The initiative kicked-off distribution Thursday at Kings Manor in Tampa and will move on to the San Lorenzo communities next. 

This will be a joint effort by the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County, the University of South Florida College of Public Nursing, and Hillsborough County’s Office of Emergency Management and Department of Aging Services. 

Tampa General Hospital will help the initiative with resources. 

The program will distribute vaccines to the identified communities weekly based on available supplies. So far, Hillsborough has vaccinated 35,916 individuals, 6,211 of whom have received their second dose, according to the latest state vaccination report.

The county opened vaccinations to seniors near the start of last week. Appointments quickly filled up after a chaotic launch riddled with clogged phone lines and crashed websites.

Hillsborough resumed vaccination appointments for seniors this week and altered its registration system in hopes of creating a more accessible process.

Now, those looking to make an appointment can do so online through CDR HealthPro or by calling 850-848-5287 at given designated times.

Hillsborough County has allocated 9,000 doses of the vaccine to be administered at three distribution sites from Wednesday through Friday. The County’s public vaccination sites delivered 8,447 shots last week to seniors and 522 shots to front-line health care workers in a targeted vaccination effort.

Hillsborough County confirmed 946 new cases on Wednesday, showing a trend upward since the start of the week, where daily new cases sat around 700.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at kelly@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Manny Díaz files cease and desist against Raúl Martínez show for airing misconduct allegations