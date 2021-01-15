Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Annette Taddeo looks to shield candidates from emerging 'deepfake' technology

2020/2022 Headlines

Jason Fischer, Clay Yarborough poised for Senate primary clash

Headlines

Annette Taddeo looks to shield candidates from emerging ‘deepfake’ technology

Campaign materials utilizing that technology would require a clear disclaimer under Taddeo’s bill.

on

New legislation from Democratic Sen. Annette Taddeo looks to regulate the use of “deepfake” technology when used in campaign materials.

The technology can be used as a sort of advanced CGI to make it look as though an individual said or did something they did not do or say.

So far, the emerging technology has mostly been used in obviously manipulated videos to demonstrate its potential. But in theory, videos could be crafted to fool viewers into thinking a candidate backed a controversial position or made an offensive statement, and the technology will only improve over time.

Taddeo is looking to stamp out that potential before it becomes mainstream. Her legislation (SB 658) targets any materials where a candidate’s likeness has been manipulated “with the intent to cause the viewer or listener of such medium to believe that a candidate is publishing a message that was not actually published by the candidate.”

Those materials must contain “a clear and conspicuous disclaimer,” according to the bill’s language.

“If the manipulated medium is an image or a video, the disclaimer must be displayed in text that is clearly visible to the average person for the duration of the publication,” Taddeo’s bill reads.

“If the manipulated medium is in audio form, the oral disclaimer must be made in a manner that is clear and intelligible to the average person and announced both at the beginning and the conclusion of the audio. If the manipulated medium in audio form is more than 30 seconds in duration, the oral disclaimer must run at the beginning and conclusion of the audio and also once every 20 seconds throughout the audio’s duration.”

More precise rules regarding those disclaimers will be crafted by the Division of Elections and the Consumer Protection Division of the Office of the Attorney General, if approved.

The first violation of the law would be a noncriminal infraction. Subsequent offenses would be classified as first degree misdemeanors.

Taddeo does not yet have a cosponsor for companion legislation in the House.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Manny Díaz files cease and desist against Raúl Martínez show for airing misconduct allegations