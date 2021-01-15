Connect with us

Headlines Influence

House companion for guns in churches bill now locked and loaded

APolitical Headlines

Tampa native Dave Bautista offers $20,000 reward for ‘MAGATs’ who defaced Florida manatee

Headlines

House companion for guns in churches bill now locked and loaded

Tallahassee has seen this bill before.

on

A bill filed in the Florida House Thursday would expand the rights of concealed carry permit holders to carry guns in churches, synagogues, mosques, and other religious institutions, even if those places of worship are connected to schools.

The measure has been filed before and matches legislation filed last week in the Senate by Sen. Joe Gruters.

HB 259 covers the “safety of religious institutions,” and the legislation would allow people holding concealed weapons permits to carry weapons in “property owned, rented, leased, borrowed, or lawfully used by a church, a synagogue, or any other religious institution unless the church, synagogue, or other religious institution has a posted policy.”

This legislation has surfaced for the last few years, after having been derailed by the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, an event which led the legislators and then-Gov. Rick Scott to actually roll back gun rights, banning people under 21 from buying assault weapons.

Reps. Jayer Williamson and Cord Byrd filed the legislation, which historically has had an easier time in the House than the Senate.

While state law does not ban people from carrying weapons inside religious institutions, carrying in a “elementary or secondary school facility or administration building” is prohibited.

In testimony for the legislation in a House committee in 2020, Williamson explained the unintended consequences created by current statute. Even if school isn’t in session, current law forecloses the choice to carry.

“Even if it’s a preschool, and that preschool were to only meet Monday through Friday, on Sunday you could not carry on the church property due to that preschool meeting during the week,” Williamson told the House Education Committee during its consideration of the bill last year.

The bill would still allow property owners to prohibit concealed carry at their discretion.

In previous years, the battle lines for this legislation were predictable enough. The National Rifle Association has supported the bill, but gun control lobbies Moms Demand Action and Everytown For Gun Safety are down on the legislation.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Manny Díaz files cease and desist against Raúl Martínez show for airing misconduct allegations