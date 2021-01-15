First Coast tallies more than 113,000 cases of coronavirus

The Frist Coast region has past the 113,000 mark for total cases of coronavirus, according to Florida Department of Health Data released Friday.

There are now 113,113 infections across the five-county Northeast Florida region. It’s an increase of 1,515 cases in one day, up over the 111,598 cases tallied on Thursday. More striking, Friday’s figure is up nearly 10,000 cases from Jan. 8 when there were 104,953 cases.

There was also a single-day jump with 10 new deaths, bringing the overall death toll to 1,248. The COVID-19 death toll in the region has accelerated rapidly in the past week. The number of deaths related to the pandemic came in at 1,191 on Jan. 8, meaning 57 deaths were confirmed in just one week.

There have been some variations on the positivity test rate on the First Coast in the past week. While that rate has been dropping near 10%, the rate for the five-county collective cannot seem to get below that mark. Thursday’s positivity test rate came in at 12.44%. Up slightly from Wednesday, but, while high, it’s lower than a week ago when the number was 14.11%.

In counties across the First Coast:

— Duval County saw the total of infections in Jacksonville rise to 74,111, up nearly 1,000 with four new deaths for a total of 792 and a 10.06% positivity test rate.

— Johns County added about 150 new infections for a total of 16,308, two new deaths for a total of 134 and a 12.49% positivity test rate.

— Clay County now has 13,781, added one new death for a total of 210 and a 13.3% positivity test rate.

— Baker County tallied 2,785 total cases, was the only county in the region to hold steady on deaths at 39 and a 9.77% positivity test rate.

Across Florida, there are now 1,548,067 cases of coronavirus and 24,169 fatalities caused by the pandemic.