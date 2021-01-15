Florida adds another 13K+ COVID-19 cases, 67K new vaccinations

Florida continues to add cases of COVID-19 by five-digit numbers each day.

But a massive expansion in vaccinations reported overnight offers hope that the pandemic is eventually coming under control.

The Department of Health reported another 13,720 cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,531,192 since the pandemic struck the state last March. The total figure includes 27,663 non-Florida residents tested here for the coronavirus.

A total of 27,440 deaths of individuals with the virus was reported, boosting numbers by 222 overnight. The total number of deaths includes 368 visitors who died with the virus while here.

Hospitalizations in Florida climbed to 67,036 as the virus continues its spread in the Sunshine State at a significant rate.

Positivity rates in the state remain above 10%. But it was the lowest it has been in weeks in more than two weeks on Wednesday. On that day, the state reported 19,825 new positive test results had been returned out of some 164,137 tallied that day, generating a positive rate of 10.78%.

But the state now says more than 700,000 in Florida have received at least a first dose of two COVID-19 vaccinations. A total of 702,681 received the first dosage, and another 72,087 also received the booster to complete the inoculation.

The brings the total number of people vaccinated to 774,768, a massive increase of 67,290 more individuals to receive doses than were reported on Wednesday. That means vaccinations are outpacing infections, a positive sign for containing the coronavirus.

That bit of news came the same day Surgeon General Scott Rivkees told state Senators the rollout for shots had picked up. He countered the accusations Florida has been slow to put shots in arms.

“This narrative that vaccine is sitting in a freezer and it’s just waiting there,” Rivkees said. “I assure everybody that all the vaccine that we have in freezers right now is allocated for prompt administration.”

The question of who receives shots continues to plague the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis has championed a policy of opening vaccinations to all those age 65 and older, as well as dismissing assertions that foreign nationals in significant numbers have flown to Florida in search of the vaccine. He defended snowbirds living in Florida seasonally receiving shots and boosters.

The jump also comes as Florida said a statewide appointment system would go online within weeks.

