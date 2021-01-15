Halsey Beshears to step down as DBPR Secretary

Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) Secretary Halsey Beshears will step down on Jan. 29, citing “personal health reasons.”

“We have a strong leadership team in place that will continue operations daily until Gov. [Ron] DeSantis places his next appointee,” an agency email said.

Beshears, tapped by DeSantis, took DBPR’s helm in 2018. He replaced then-DBPR Secretary Jonathan Zachem, a then-Gov. Rick Scott appointee.

His response to the COVID-19 pandemic largely defines Beshear’s tenure. Alongside DeSantis, Beshears oversaw the closure and reopening of businesses statewide during early pandemic lockdowns.

“Remember, people’s livelihoods depend on you and your ability to navigate and solve their problems,” Beshears wrote in the email. “This helps them get back to work and make a better life …”

In the email, Beshear’s also cited the agency’s other accomplishments during his tenure.

“Our agency has made so much progress in improving customer service, increasing efficiencies, creating a 48-hour turnaround mindset, and helping Florida’s citizens get back to work,” Beshears continued. “All of this is a result of each and every one of your efforts in striving to make this agency leaner, faster and stronger. For your hard work and dedication, I thank you.”

Before serving as DBPR head, Beshears served as a Florida House Member. He sponsored and passed legislation in policy areas ranging from transportation, building construction and more.

The Florida State University graduate also served as chair of both the Business and Professional Subcommittee Chair and Careers and Competition Subcommittee.

According to his agency bio, Beshears is the current owner of 850 Investments and Management and 904 Investments of Duval County.

“For two years now, I have had the privilege of working with all of you in this agency to improve the working families of Florida,” Beshears wrote. “I am thankful for Gov. DeSantis’ confidence in me to lead this agency and for his leadership.”