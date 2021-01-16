Connect with us

Headlines

Orlando hotel cancels Josh Hawley fundraising event

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

More than 24,000 Floridians have now died from COVID-19
After violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol today, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., walks to the House chamber to challenge the results of the presidential election in Pennsylvania during the joint session of the House and Senate to count the Electoral College votes cast in November's election, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Image via AP.

Headlines

Orlando hotel cancels Josh Hawley fundraising event

The event was canceled after criticism for Hawley’s role in the Capitol insurrection.

on

Loews Hotels announced Saturday it will no longer host a fundraiser for Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley after calls to shut down the event in response to the Senator’s remarks on and role in the Capitol insurrection.

Hawley was originally scheduled to host a fundraising event at the Portofino Bay Hotel in Orlando. 

But, the event was canceled after calls from individuals urged the hotel chain to reconsider, citing Hawley’s role in the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. 

The Senator was seen encouraging rioters and continued to object to the election results when Congress reassembled following the insurrection. According to a report from the Associated Press, besides President Donald Trump, “no politician has been more publicly blamed for Wednesday’s unprecedented assault on American democracy than Hawley.” 

“We are horrified and opposed to the events at the Capitol and all who supported and incited the actions,” Loews Hotels tweeted Saturday. “In light of those events and for the safety of our guests and team members, we have informed the host of the Feb. fundraiser that it will no longer be held at Loews Hotels.”

The event, coined “fun-filled” and “family-friendly”, was scheduled to take place from Feb. 12 through Feb. 15. Donors to Hawley’s Fighting for Missouri PAC would be given tickets to Universal Studios and access to a block of rooms for the event at the hotel, according to an event flier. 

The flier advertised costs as $5,000 in contributions for a family, $3,000 for a couple and $1,000 for an individual. 

Florida lawmakers are responding to the move by the hotel chain, including Rep. Anna Eskamani, who said in a tweet, “Floridians said not today Satan.”

Hawley’s book, “The Tyranny of Big Tech,” was also canceled by publisher Simon & Schuster following the events at the Capitol. 

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at kelly@floridapolitics.com.

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Ian

    January 16, 2021 at 5:20 pm

    “Cancel culture” strikes again… with help from the MSM.

    Reply

  2. Ocean Joe

    January 16, 2021 at 6:56 pm

    It’s not cancel culture. It’s big business, long in the Republican pocket (or vice versa) realizing that an attempt by the far right to overthrow our government is bad for business.

    Hawley tried to be a wise guy, being Harvard educated and all that…and outsmarted himself.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.