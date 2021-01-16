Orlando hotel cancels Josh Hawley fundraising event

Loews Hotels announced Saturday it will no longer host a fundraiser for Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley after calls to shut down the event in response to the Senator’s remarks on and role in the Capitol insurrection.

Hawley was originally scheduled to host a fundraising event at the Portofino Bay Hotel in Orlando.

But, the event was canceled after calls from individuals urged the hotel chain to reconsider, citing Hawley’s role in the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.

The Senator was seen encouraging rioters and continued to object to the election results when Congress reassembled following the insurrection. According to a report from the Associated Press, besides President Donald Trump, “no politician has been more publicly blamed for Wednesday’s unprecedented assault on American democracy than Hawley.”

“We are horrified and opposed to the events at the Capitol and all who supported and incited the actions,” Loews Hotels tweeted Saturday. “In light of those events and for the safety of our guests and team members, we have informed the host of the Feb. fundraiser that it will no longer be held at Loews Hotels.”

We are horrified and opposed to the events at the Capitol and all who supported and incited the actions. In light of those events and for the safety of our guests and team members, we have informed the host of the Feb. fundraiser that it will no longer be held at Loews Hotels. — Loews Hotels (@Loews_Hotels) January 16, 2021

The event, coined “fun-filled” and “family-friendly”, was scheduled to take place from Feb. 12 through Feb. 15. Donors to Hawley’s Fighting for Missouri PAC would be given tickets to Universal Studios and access to a block of rooms for the event at the hotel, according to an event flier.

The flier advertised costs as $5,000 in contributions for a family, $3,000 for a couple and $1,000 for an individual.

Florida lawmakers are responding to the move by the hotel chain, including Rep. Anna Eskamani, who said in a tweet, “Floridians said not today Satan.”

Hawley’s book, “The Tyranny of Big Tech,” was also canceled by publisher Simon & Schuster following the events at the Capitol.