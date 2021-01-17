Governor orders flags to half staff to honor Cape Coral Mayor Joe Coviello

Gov. Ron DeSantis is ordering flags to fly at half staff on Tuesday in memory of Cape Coral Mayor Joe Coviello.

The Governor’s proclamation applies to U.S. and state flags from sunrise to sunset at the Lee County Courthouse, Cape Coral City Hall and the State Capitol.

Coviello died Jan. 13, 2021 in an “unexpected medical incident,” WINK News reported. He served as Cape Coral Mayor for three years after serving as the city’s Budget Review Committee chairman.

“Coviello will be remembered as a devoted advocate for the people and businesses of Cape Coral,” the order reads.

Visitation is Tuesday, Jan. 19 from 11 a.m. until the Funeral Services at 1 p.m. at Cape Christian Fellowship (2110 Chiquita Blvd S, Cape Coral). Burial will follow at the Coral Ridge Cemetery in Cape Coral.

In lieu of flowers, memory donations may be made to the Cape Coral Mayors Scholarship Fund or the Cape Coral Animal Shelter, per Coviello’s obituary.

Coviello is survived by Diane, his wife of 38 years; two sons, Ross and Alex; their wives, Mareille and Lindsey; and two siblings, Theresa and Peter.

“Joe was a dedicated family man and he will be forever loved and missed,” his obituary reads.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno recognized Coviello as a “true leader who steadfastly devoted his time and efforts to putting his community first.”

“On behalf of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, I wish to extend my profound sympathies to Mayor Coviello’s family, his fellow council members who served alongside him, and the entire Cape Coral community,” Marceno wrote. “Mayor Coviello served as a pillar to the City of Cape Coral and was a shining example of putting service before self.”

During his time in office, Coviello was active within a Lee County mayors group working on water issues and other matters of regional concern.

No timeline has been set for filling Coviello’s seat.