Lincoln Project honors Martin Luther King Jr.

The Lincoln Project released a video honoring Dr. Martin Luther King and his legacy on Monday, the day the nation remembers the the esteemed Civil Rights leader.

The minute-and-a-half long video from the anti-Donald Trump group of current and former Republicans includes excerpts of King’s “I’ve been to the mountaintop” and “I have a dream” speeches. The sound of King’s voice is amplified by images and clips of the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s, as well as current media from Black Lives Matter protests.

The video also includes imagery from President Barack Obama at the 50th anniversary of the Selma marches.

“Dr. King taught us that our future is strongest when we embrace the value and character of all people,” said Reed Galen, co-founder of The Lincoln Project, in a news release.

The video’s message stretches to current events. The “promised land,” as King alludes to in his speech, is likely also a comparison to an America without President Trump.

“Less than two weeks ago, a confederate flag flew in the U.S. Capitol for the first time in history, reminding us all that racism is an acid that corrodes our republic and divides our nation,” he continued. “Let us all commit today to honoring Dr. King by answering his call to judge our fellow man not by the color of his skin, God he worships, or person he loves, but by his moral character and how he treats his fellow man.”

The video follows the attacks on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which was rife with racist rhetoric and imagery from the pro-Trump, far-right mob. One man was seen wearing a “Camp Auschwitz” shirt in reference to the Nazi concentration camp.

“Dr. King also taught us the importance of standing up to injustice during times of challenge and controversy,” said Tara Setmayer, Lincoln Project Senior Advisor. “That time is now.”