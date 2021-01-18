Monday brings 8k new COVID-19 infections, 142 deaths and 24k vaccinations in Florida

Florida officials tallied just over 8,000 more COVID-19 infections overnight. The once eyebrow-raising rate of increase represented a much slower spread than seen any day last week.

In total, the Department of Health reports 1,579,281 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida since the first recorded case here last March. That includes 1,550,444 state residents and 28,837 individuals who tested positive while visiting the state. The total released Monday includes 8,002 new cases compared to Sunday’s report.

Within those numbers are 24,657 who will never recover from the illness. A total of 24,247 Florida residents died with COVID-19, as have 383 visitors to Florida. That’s an increase of 142 deaths reported overnight and added to the state totals.

A total of 67,997 individuals have been hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The mere four-digit spike in total cases came after a day with a relatively low number of tests returned to reporting agencies around the state. On Sunday, a total of 17,547 tests came back positive, most of those early enough to be included in yesterday’s total. That compared to 125,780 tests that came back negative.

That puts the state’s positivity rate at 12.24%. It’s been more than three weeks since the state reported a positivity lower than 10% of returned tests.

But the state continues to move forward administering vaccines at an increasingly rapid pace. As of Saturday, more than 1 million individuals had received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

The number has continued to go up. At this point, 1,031,795 people have been vaccinated. That includes 938,537 who have received a first shot, and another 93,258 who have already had a booster to complete the two-shot schedule.

That’s an additional 24,079 vaccinations reported overnight.

The state has allowed anyone age 65 or over to get the vaccine, and 654,013 of those vaccinated fall into that age group.

Editor’s note on methodology: The Florida Department of Health releases new data every morning around 10:45 a.m. The total number reported in those daily reports includes the previous day’s totals and the most up to date data as of about 9:30 a.m.

Florida Politics uses the report-over-report increase to document the number of new cases each day because it represents the most up-to-date data available. Some of the more specific data, including positivity rates and demographics, consider a different data set that includes only cases reported the previous day.

This is important to note because the DOH report lists different daily totals than our methodology to show day-over-day trends. Their numbers do not include nonresidents who tested positive in the state, and they only include single-day data. Therefore, some data in the DOH report may appear lower than what we report.

Our methodology was established based on careful consideration among our editorial staff to capture both the most recent and accurate trends.