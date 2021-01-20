Connect with us

Lawmakers across Tampa Bay prep for inauguration

Headlines Presidential

Florida Republicans will attend Joe Biden's inauguration to honor peaceful transition
Image via AP.

Lawmakers across Tampa Bay prep for inauguration

Some have been ardent supporters of Trump’s presidency, others opposed him. Here’s what they have to say.

on

Tampa Bay lawmakers are sharing their thoughts as President Donald Trump heads to Mar-a-Lago and the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden inches closer.

Some have been ardent supporters of Trump’s presidency, others have denounced the outgoing leader. Here’s what they have to say.

Newly elected Rep. Michele Rayner, who broke ground as the first openly-gay woman of color in Florida’s legislature, shared feelings of joy for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“I’m low key emotional,” Rayner tweeted. “Kamala Devi Harris makes me believe anything is possible.”

Republican legislator Chris Latavala tweeted a statement, “I try to pray regularly for the President to have wisdom as he leads the country through various trials. Today, and the next four years, I will be praying for President Biden.”

Sen. Janet Cruz, who has actively opposed Trump, was blunt in a pre-inauguration post, saying “I’m eight years old again, it’s Christmas morning, and the biggest gift under the tree is mine.”

She also posted Tuesday night in a nod to Trump leaving office, saying “Human Resources called; they need your access badge, and the codes returned by 10 a.m.”

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, who has been a vocal opponent of Trump, referenced the President’s farewell in his statement before Wednesday’s inauguration.

“‘We put (America) in a position like it’s never been before.’ On the day he leaves office, Donald Trump finally utters the truth,” Kriseman writes. “It’s time to put this man and everything associated with him behind us.”

Written By

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at kelly@floridapolitics.com.

