Connect with us

Federal Headlines

Mario Díaz-Balart says he'll work with Joe Biden administration on immigration reform, pathway to citizenship

Federal Headlines

Donald Trump shields Venezuelans from deportation just before leaving office
Image via CQ Roll Call.

Federal

Mario Díaz-Balart says he’ll work with Joe Biden administration on immigration reform, pathway to citizenship

Díaz-Balart has worked on the issue before, and may now have a willing partner in President Biden.

on

Republican Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, a longtime proponent of a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, says he’s once again open to working on that issue with President Joe Biden.

Díaz-Balart described goals for a larger immigration reform package in a Wednesday statement released as Biden was being sworn in as the nation’s 46th President.

“While I have not seen details of President Biden’s proposal, immigration reform has been a top legislative priority for me in Congress,” Díaz-Balart said.

“As I have continuously stated, we must reach a commonsense solution that secures our borders, bolsters the economy, modernizes our visa system, offers a permanent and humane solution to those living in the shadows, and faithfully adheres to the rule of law. I am fully committed to working with the Biden Administration and my colleagues from both sides of the aisle to fix our broken immigration system once and for all.”

Biden has proposed an eight-year-long pathway to citizenship as part of his immigration plan. Undocumented immigrants in the country as of Jan. 1 would be able to begin a five-year process to achieve temporary legal status if they qualify. Individuals would have to pay taxes and pass background checks.

After that, individuals would be placed on a three-year path to naturalization.

Díaz-Balart’s statement focused on other issues important to Republicans, such as border security and protecting the U.S. economy. And while he didn’t outright support Biden’s framework, Díaz-Balart’s openness to a pathway to citizenship is notable given the GOP’s typical resistance to the policy.

Díaz-Balart has worked before to formulate a citizenship plan, including during the Barack Obama administration. Those efforts died in Congress, and the issue wasn’t seriously revisited during Donald Trump’s one term in office.

Díaz-Balart and other Republicans willing to work on a proposal will find a more willing partner in Biden. Democrats also control both chambers of Congress — though barely. That could give an opening for a sweeping bill to finally become law after nearly two decades of serious work on immigration reform failed to make much progress.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.