Carlos Giménez secures spot on House GOP whip team

House GOP leadership has selected freshman Rep. Carlos Giménez to serve as an assistant whip in the 117th Congress.

Giménez joins his freshman colleague from Miami-Dade County, Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, on the whip team. They’ll both serve under House Republican Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

“In order to move this country forward, we need to ensure policies enacted by this Congress promote what the American people fundamentally care about — lowering taxes and cutting needless regulation, keeping our communities and country safe from our enemies, rebuilding America’s infrastructure, and beating COVID-19 once and for all,” Giménez said in a Wednesday statement.

“The only way to achieve that is by governing our nation responsibly and forcefully rejecting any attempts by the extremists in the House from hijacking the legislative process. I am honored to work with a great whip team and look forward to helping unite this party and our nation.”

Giménez is joining the U.S. House after serving eight years as Miami-Dade County Mayor. This past November, he won the seat in Florida’s 26th Congressional District, defeating Democratic Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. That district covers parts of Miami-Dade County and all of Monroe County.

Members of the whip team are responsible for helping to push fellow Republicans to vote in line with the party.

“I’m excited to announce Carlos’s addition to the Whip team as an Assistant Whip,” Scalise added Wednesday.

“With a historically thin margin between Republicans and Democrats in the House, it’s more important than ever for us to stick together against Democrats’ radical schemes. Carlos has an impressive background in local government after serving as the Mayor of Miami-Dade County and his experience will make an immediate impact as we reopen and rebuild our local economies. Carlos will be a key member of our team and I look forward to working together over this Congress.”