Gov. DeSantis appoints five to Florida Real Estate Commission

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday named five appointments to the Florida Real Estate Commission.

The appointments include Patricia “Patti” Ketcham, Renee Butler, Patricia Fitzgerald, Randy Schwartz and Richard Barbara.

Ketcham of Tallahassee is a real estate broker and owner of the Ketcham Realty Group. She is a past chair of the Florida Real Estate Commission and past president of the Tallahassee Board of Realtors.

Additionally, she is also a member of the Florida Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Ketcham holds a bachelor’s degree from Florida State University.

Butler, of Winter Haven, is a real estate broker and President/Owner of The Butler Team at Brokers Realty of Central Florida. She is also a member of the East Polk County Association of Realtors, Florida Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors, Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce, Polk County Sheriff’s Advisory Board, and the Citizens Bank and Trust Advisory Board.

Butler studied at Polk State College and Florida Southern College.

Fitzgerald, of Jupiter, is a real estate broker and Illustrated Properties manager. She previously owned Coastal Properties.

Fitzgerald’s community involvement includes the Executive Women of the Palm Beaches, Leadership Palm Beach County, Women of the Moose and the Miami Association of Realtors, Florida Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors.

Fitzgerald studied at the University of Minnesota and Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Schwartz, of Winter Springs, is an attorney and former general counsel for the Florida Association of Realtors. Schwartz also served as an adjunct professor at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University and the University of Central Florida.

Schwartz earned his law degree from the University of Florida’s Levin College of Law.

Barbara, of Coral Gables, is a real estate, general civil and commercial litigation attorney. He was named a “Top Up and Coming Attorney” by Florida Trend and is a member of Baptist Health South Florida Foundation, Miami Cancer Institute, and C-Suite Miami.

Barbara earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida International University and his law degree from Stetson University College of Law.

Appointments are subject to Florida Senate confirmation.