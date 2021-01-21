Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Randy Fine looks to ax in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida COVID-19 death toll surpasses 25k
Rep. Randy Fine. Image via the Tallahassee Democrat/Tori Lynn Schneider.

Headlines

Randy Fine looks to ax in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants

Lawmakers are considering changes to Florida’s college and university tuition rates this year.

on

Rep. Randy Fine filed legislation Thursday to revoke in-state tuition rates for students who immigrated to the United States illegally.

The Palm Bay Republican’s bill (HB 6037) would repeal a 2014 state law that lets those immigrants pay the subsidized in-state rate to attend one of Florida’s 12 state universities and 28 state colleges.

“With a multi-billion dollar projected budget deficit, Florida can no longer afford to spend $45 million a year on college and university subsidies for families who came to this country illegally,” Fine said. “We charge American students from the other 49 states and Puerto Rico the full-price to provide them with the nation’s top-rated public education – three times our subsidized Florida resident rates – but students who are in this country illegally get a sweetheart deal.

President Joe Biden‘s proposed immigration policy with a path to citizenship will increase the state’s financial burden, Fine said in a statement calling for Florida to put “Floridians first.” The latest projections from state economists predict a $3.3 billion revenue shortfall over two years, an improvement from an August outlook projecting the hit at $5.4 billion.

“It is neither fair to our fellow Americans nor to Florida’s taxpayers,” Fine added. “As we work hard to bring our budget into balance, this is a no-brainer way to contribute to that goal.”

Undocumented immigrants already do not qualify for Florida-sponsored financial aid.

Republicans, including U.S. Rep Greg Steube when he was a State Senator, have tried in past years to repeal the bill, which then-House Speaker Will Weatherford and Sen. Jack Latvala, also Republicans, helped carry over the finish line in 2014.

And Fine’s bill is not the first time tuition rates have been in the spotlight in recent months. With lawmakers looking for places to thin the budget for the next fiscal year, Senate President Wilton Simpson in November suggested now is a “viable opportunity” to make the first state college tuition hike in 10 years.

Fine expects a Senate partner to file a companion bill soon.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.